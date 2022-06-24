Why a thousand people created a human Progress Pride flag in Sydney

Nearly 1,000 Sydney folks have gathered to create a giant human Progress Flag at the Sydney Opera House to send a message to the world ahead of WorldPride 2023.

Today is the 44th anniversary of the original Mardi Gras march. The colourful display on the Opera House steps is to send a message of welcome to the world as Sydney prepares for a “global family reunion” – the WorldPride mega-festival in 2023.

It’s the first time a WorldPride host city has brought the biennial event to the Southern Hemisphere. The 17-day event is on in Sydney from February 17 to March 5 next year, with tickets on sale within weeks.

WorldPride will coincide with the 45th Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras festival. It’ll feature all the usual Mardi Gras events, including the Parade back at its home on Oxford Street.

But WorldPride will also take over Sydney with new events, including multiple concerts, parties, marches, and First Nations events.

A party in the Domain on February 26 is the biggest outdoor queer dance party in Sydney’s history.

Steven Oliver is hosting the six-hour Blak & Deadly: The First Nations Gala Concert at the Opera House on March 2.

Sydney WorldPride will also convene a landmark three-day human rights conference.

And on March 5, 2023, fifty thousand people will also gather for a historic Pride March across the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Businesses, artists, producers and promoters can sign up to the Pride Amplified initiative to tie their own LGBTQIA+ venues and events into the official program.

Sydney WorldPride tickets on sale July 15

Chief Operating Officer Gabriel Pinkstone expects over 500,000 people to participate in Sydney WorldPride next year.

“In just a few months, Sydney will be transformed. More than 500,000 people will come together for the global family reunion LGBTQIA+ people have been waiting for,” she said.

“Sydney WorldPride is a party with a purpose. It’s the biggest summer event of 2023.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to celebrate Pride with Australia’s diverse LGBTQIA+ community.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on July 15 at the Sydney WorldPride website here. Sign up now at at the website to get access to pre-sale tickets on July 11.

WorldPride could be city’s ‘biggest event since 2000 Olympics’

NSW Tourism Minister Stuart Ayres said WorldPride could be “the biggest event Sydney’s seen since the 2000 Olympics.”

“NSW is ready to host this event and we’re encouraging visitors to make the trip to enjoy the best Sydney has to offer,” he said.

City of Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore also added the festival is a “fantastic moment” for Sydney.

“Hosting WorldPride 2023 is an affirmation of our city as a richly diverse and accepting society, open to the world and inclusive of all,” she said.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to help our arts, tourism and hospitality sectors hit hard by the pandemic.”

