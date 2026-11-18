Fresh from acclaimed seasons in West Hollywood and at Edinburgh’s Assembly Rooms, Vivienne Powell brings her solo play DIVA home for its Australian premiere at Eternity Playhouse this December.
Written by and starring Vivienne Powell, DIVA follows Louisa McCrae, a celebrated opera singer living with dementia.
Through a suitcase of treasured mementos, from pearls and lipstick to lavender and a bust of Beethoven, and the songs that shaped her life, Louisa’s past unlocks, taking audiences through love, loss and remembrance.
At once funny, poignant and deeply moving, the play shows how music can reach even the most distant memories when words begin to fade.
Powell plays twelve characters in all, and it is a deeply personal work for her, as her mother died with dementia in 2010.
The team behind the play
Directing is Peter Blackburn, an Australian theatre director, dramaturg and acting teacher whose work spans theatre, screen and actor training in Australia, the UK and the US.
He is also founder and Artistic Director of Peter Blackburn Studio in Los Angeles, and is a member of the LGBTQ+ community.
In his director’s statement, he writes that Louisa’s ritual “isn’t about recovering memory. It’s about arriving at presence.”
Australian-born and trained, Powell is a mezzo soprano whose career spans opera, theatre, cabaret, musical theatre, film and television, including Netflix’s Love and Showtime’s Shameless.
Edinburgh’s Musical Theatre Review gave DIVA five stars, writing that “if you want to give life to a life story, this is how it’s done. Breathtaking.” Culture Fix UK praised her “masterful control” as “vocally stunning as it is emotionally resonant”, while Los Angeles’ NoHo Arts District called it “a dream of a solo play.”
Queensland audiences get their turn too, with DIVA heading to Brisbane Powerhouse from 17 to 25 March 2027.
Catch DIVA at Eternity Playhouse, 39 Burton Street, Darlinghurst, from 9 to 13 December. Shows run Wednesday to Friday at 7.30 pm, Saturday at 2 pm and 7.30 pm, and Sunday at 3 pm.
Tickets are on sale now through Humanitix. Visit divatheplay.com.
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