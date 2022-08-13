A makeup artist and Wonder Woman walk into a bar

Iconic television star Lynda Carter describes the first she walked into a gay bar as hysterical. The actor said she first went to a gay bar in New York during the seventies while starring as Wonder Woman.

Scroll down for video.

Lynda Carter told GLAAD’s Anthony Allen Ramos, that she went to the club with her friend, make-up artist Way Band.

“We pranced in and all the men were dancing together. It was a very audacious New York gay bar. It was hysterically funny. I just enjoyed being around my gay and lesbian friends so so much.”

However, Lynda Carter recalled that her gay and lesbian friends also endured very tough times.

“I don’t enjoy the hard times and there is no way that you can understand it unless you live it. And I don’t pretend I do.”

Drag Queen Story Time

Anthony Allen Ramos also asked the actor what she thought about the recent controversies over drag queen story time events.

“I know you have spent some time around drag queens. What is your reaction to this latest attack on the community?”

“What I think the most scary thing is at story times and birthday party are clowns.”

Lynda Carter recently took issue on Twitter with anyone who failed to see Wonder Woman as a queer and trans icon.

“I didn’t write Wonder Woman, but if you want to argue that she is somehow not a queer or trans icon, then you’re not paying attention.

“Every time someone comes up to me and says that Wonder Woman helped them while they were closeted, it reminds me how special the role is.”

Also: A longtime writer of the superhero described Wonder Woman in 2016 as ‘obviously bisexual.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.