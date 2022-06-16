A League of Their Own inspiration Maybelle Blair comes out at 95

Maybelle 'Mae' Blair has come out publicly at age 95. Image: Youtube

Maybelle Blair, one of the inspirations behind the iconic 1992 film A League of Their Own has publicly come out, at 95 years of age.

Maybelle ‘Mae’ Blair recently came out during the premiere of a new series based on the All American Girls Professional Baseball League.

At a panel discussion, Mae said she was happy to see players not having to hide their sexuality any longer.

“It’s a great opportunity for these young girl ball players to come [to] realize that they’re not alone, and you don’t have to hide,” she said.

“I thought I was the only one in the world… I hid for 75, 85 years and this is actually basically the first time I’ve ever come out.”

Born in Inglewood, California in 1927, Mae joined the Peoria Redwings in the 1948 season as a pitcher.

She then went on to play in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, playing for the Chicago Cardinals.

Her time in the professional league was the inspiration behind the Penny Marshall film starring Geena Davis, Lori Petty, Rosie O’Donnell, and Madonna as well as the upcoming Amazon series.

Amazon series to share new stories

While the 1990s film had clear queer undertones, it never explicitly showed or discussed sexuality.

The new show, on which Mae was a consultant, is vowing to go where the film didn’t dare. Featuring several queer characters, the tv series will also explore the racial issues of the time.

While Mae is nearing her 100th birthday, she is showing no signs of slowing down.

After her professional career ended, she became an outspoken advocate of women’s sport, and is hoping to immortalise her message.

Maybelle Blair is one of the directors of the International Women’s Baseball Center, the group hopes to create a museum and education center for women in basketball.

The group have acquired land for the center in Rockford, Illinois— across the street from the ballpark that was home to the Rockford Peaches from the original film.

