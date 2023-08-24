A League of Their Own creator calls series cancellation ‘cowardly’

Chanté Adams and Abbi Jacobson in 'A League of Their Own' Image: Prime Video

A League of Their Own creator and star Abbi Jacobson has responded to the news of the show’s cancellation.

Despite A League of Their Own being renewed for a limited second season, Prime Video confirmed that the sapphic series had been axed last week, with the cancellation blamed on the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Jacobson has since responded to the news in a post on Instagram.

“What luck I have had to get to tell these stories and play this character I love so much,” Jacobson wrote.

“What a rare thing in life. And so I am sad today.”

However, she didn’t hold back in critiquing Prime Video’s reasoning for the cancellation.

Jacobson continued: “To blame this cancellation on the strike, (which is an essential fight for fair wages, protections and working conditions, etc…) is bullshit and cowardly.

“But this post isn’t about all that. About all the ways this show has been put through the ringer. Not today.

“This post here is about the special show I was lucky to make with so many incredibly talented artists and actors and writers and crew. A show I’m so proud of. Filled to the brim with stories worth telling. Full of so much heart and soul and value. Thank you for watching.”

League of Their Own co-creator Will Graham renews hope for season two

The series was co-created with Will Graham, who has also issued a statement on the cancellation via social media- hinting that the team still hoped for a second season.

“We are still fighting for League,” Graham wrote. “But whether we win or lose this one, I’m so proud.”

Given the series’ largely queer fanbase, Graham touched on the impact the cancellation would have on them.

“We’ve heard from so many different kinds of people around the world who are watching League,” he wrote.

“But, in a time when all queer people are personally and politically under attack across the country and HRC [Human Rights Campaign] has declared a ‘state of emergency,’ my biggest fear is that the many queer fans of League will take this reversal as one more invalidation, one more blow, one more effect of the general politicization of our identities.

“Most of us grew up feeling invisible, and as we gain strength, the predictable backlash forces are trying their hardest to get us to go back underground.”

Despite the news, fans have taken to social media to campaign for another network to pick up the series. And given the success of the #SaveWarriorNun campaign, there’s never been a better time to try.

