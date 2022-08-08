‘A League of Their Own’ star Abbi Jacobson announces engagement

Abbi Jacobson and Jodi Balfour have celebrated their engagement at the premiere of A League of Their Own.

Abbi Jacobson (of Broad City fame) stars in the new television show, which is a remaking of the iconic 1992 film.

Unlike the film, the new series doesn’t shy away from its queerness with a number of LGBTQIA+ characters.

Jacobson and Balfour have been dating since 2020, but only made their red carpet debut last week- at the Los Angeles premiere of A League of Their Own

Co-stars celebrate engagement at League of Their Own premiere

The couple previously celebrated their one-year anniversary in October on Instagram.

“One year with this incredible human. Don’t know how I got so lucky,” Jacobson wrote on Instagram at the time.

Balfour posted a photo of her kissing Jacobson, writing, “365 days of the best surprise of my life.”

Jacobson first came out as bisexual in a 2018 interview with Vanity Fair saying that she “kind of [goes] both ways’ I date men and women”.

She added that her only requirements were that the person “be funny” and is “doing something they love.”

People Magazine reported that the couple’s engagement was a hot topic on the red carpet at the premiere, with friend and co-star D’Arcy Carden gushing about the news.

“It’s out. It’s great. We’re so happy,” she said- adding that the entire cast “loves” her new fiancée.

“Abbi’s engaged! Abbi’s engaged! Abbi’s engaged!” Chanté Adams raved. “We’ve had to hide it for … No, I’m kidding.”

However, Jacobson jokingly reminded her that the engagement was not a secret.

“No, you have not,” she replied. “You have not had to hide it. That was not a thing. It was not a secret.”

The new Amazon series has been in the news recently, after A League of Their Own inspiration Maybelle ‘Mae’ Blair publicly came out as a lesbian at age 95.

At a panel discussion, Mae said she was happy to see female baseball players not having to hide their sexuality any longer.

