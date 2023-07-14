A homophobic petition is targeting Gold Coast library books

The Gold Coast City Council has reacted to a homophobic petition targeting inclusive childrens’ books, demanding the Coast’s libraries move books about “drag queens and alternative sexual lifestyles” to the “adult section”.

The anonymous petition is circulating in hard copy at Southport on the Coast, the Gold Coast Bulletin reported.

“We the undersigned being parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, concerned citizens etc … petition the library management team of Gold Coast Libraries to remove from the children’s section and relocate to the adult section all books pertaining to drag queens and alternative sexual lifestyles,” the document reads.

“We feel the content is inappropriate for children.”

The petition singles out two childrens’ books, according to the Bulletin. They are Boof goes to Beauty School and The Hips of the Drag Queen go Swish Swish Swish (pictured above).

Boof Goes to Beauty School is by Australian author Caroline Tuohey and follows “burly” dad Boof Johnson, who supports his two sons for who they are.

The Hips of the Drag Queen Go Swish Swish Swish is a Drag Storytime staple. It’s written by Lil Miss Hot Mess, one of the co-founders of the US events.

The childrens’ nursery rhyme book is “a fun, freewheeling celebration of being your most fabulous self.”

Both of the pictures books are available to borrow at Gold Coast libraries.

‘We are not a censoring body’

In response, a Gold Coast City Council spokesperson pointed out that council is “not a censoring body”.

“City of Gold Coast is proud to embrace the diversity of the community we serve,” she said.

“Our libraries offer safe, inclusive, welcoming spaces and provide collections, resources, services and programs which promote and reflect diversity, inclusion and wellbeing for all.

“We are not a censoring body and as such we continually work to assist customers in their awareness of what is in our collection.

“We encourage all parents and carers who visit our libraries to actively engage with their children when choosing any of our resources.”

Gold Coast Rainbow Communities directors Danni Zuvela and Vince Siciliani slammed the petition.

They described it as a “political stunt” that harms young people.

“Everyone should have the right to choose what they want to read,” Vince said.

