A-G’s resignation prompts concerns for Tasmanian Law Reform

Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockcliff requested Elise Archer’s resignation from cabinet on Friday. The request followed allegations of bullying and leaked messages in which she insulted parliamentary colleagues.

However, many think Elise Archer’s replacement as Attorney-General may prove worse.

Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson is thought unlikely to progress Tasmanian Law Reform in regard to LGBTQIA+ or women’s rights.

Former ABC journalist Bronwyn Clark described him on X as a fundamentalist Christian with no law degree.

I just think it’s worth pointing out that Tasmania’s acting Attorney general after the resignation of Elise Archer is a man who doesn’t have a law degree, & is a fundamentalist Christian who opposes LGBTQI+ rights and opposes women having a say over their own reproductive rights — 💧Bronwyn Clark 🕯 (@BronwynHill1) September 29, 2023

Equality Tasmania called today for an assurance from Premier Jeremy Rockliff and Ferguson that a ban on conversion practices will still be introduced by the end of the year.

Archer had been working on conversion legislation.

Equality Tasmania spokesperson Rodney Croome said the Tasmanian Law Reform Institute called for the conversion ban over a year ago. The Premier committed to the reform at the time.

“Vulnerable LGBTIQA+ Tasmanians continue to be subject to the torture of conversion practices and the longer the State Government delays the more damage will be done.”

Rodney Croome also expressed concern about other aspects of Tasmanian Law reform previously pursued by Elise Archer.

They include reforms to legislation expunging convictions under the state’s former laws against homosexuality and cross-dressing, and reforms to the Sentencing Act allowing stronger penalties for hate-motivated crime against LGBTIQA+ people.

