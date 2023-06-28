A fan threw their mother’s ashes onstage at a Pink concert

Pop stans love giving their favourite singers gifts, sure, but a fan has left Pink shocked when they threw a bag of their mum’s ashes at her at a concert this week.

The singer was performing in London when she noticed and picked up the bag, eventually slowly placing it down behind a speaker and continued singing Just Like A Pill.

“Is this your mum?” Pink asked, apparently getting an answer from the concertgoer.

“I don’t know how I feel about this.”

The video of the concert moment is doing the rounds online, and people don’t know how to feel.

“I feel like security at a concert will be like going thru TSA if people don’t stop being WEIRD,” a third said.

“Why would anyone’s dying wish to be, ‘throw my ashes at Pink?'” another said.

“I’m so sorry, I lost it when she was singing ‘can’t stay on your life support’ while putting the ashes down,” a fan joked.

Someone gave their Mothers ashes to Pink. I need yall to have boundaries like girl what?! 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/OkL4762fEs — Andrew (@AsAndrewSpeaks) June 26, 2023

I figured it was something like that but take her ashes to the concert. Don’t give it to someone. 😭 — Andrew (@AsAndrewSpeaks) June 26, 2023

why the fuck do y’all hate female pop stars?? first bebe rexha, then ava max and now throwin YOUR MOM’S ASHES AT PINK?? i need y’all to go to therapy https://t.co/9lqCHDaae9 — Ari (@queenofaceless6) June 27, 2023

i feel like security at a concert will be like going thru TSA if people don’t stop being WEIRD. https://t.co/fmZUYkxF4q — maxwell (icon/iconic) (@me_lgbtina) June 26, 2023

I’m so sorry, I lost it when she was singing “can’t stay on your life support” while putting the ashes down — Strawberry Shortcake (@MissArkell) June 26, 2023

Writers need to step up their satires of stan culture, because it’s tough to compete with “throwing your mother’s ashes at Pink.” — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) June 27, 2023

But at least this projectile wasn’t hard and pointy, like the phone a fan flung at singer Bebe Rexha last week that resulted in her needing stitches in her head.

Just days alter Ava Max also ended a concert when an unhinged stage invader stormed her gig and slapped her.

Pink touring Australia next year

Pink is coming to Australia next year, bringing her Summer Carnival here in February, hitting Sydney, Newcastle, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

Earlier this year, Pink shared she’s “not even joking” when she’s considered applying for Australian citizenship and making it official.

