Entertainment

A fan threw their mother’s ashes onstage at a Pink concert

Jordan Hirst
Pink throws mother's ashes on stage
Image: Twitter

Pop stans love giving their favourite singers gifts, sure, but a fan has left Pink shocked when they threw a bag of their mum’s ashes at her at a concert this week.

The singer was performing in London when she noticed and picked up the bag, eventually slowly placing it down behind a speaker and continued singing Just Like A Pill.

“Is this your mum?” Pink asked, apparently getting an answer from the concertgoer.

“I don’t know how I feel about this.”

The video of the concert moment is doing the rounds online, and people don’t know how to feel.

“I feel like security at a concert will be like going thru TSA if people don’t stop being WEIRD,” a third said.

“Why would anyone’s dying wish to be, ‘throw my ashes at Pink?'” another said.

“I’m so sorry, I lost it when she was singing ‘can’t stay on your life support’ while putting the ashes down,” a fan joked.

But at least this projectile wasn’t hard and pointy, like the phone a fan flung at singer Bebe Rexha last week that resulted in her needing stitches in her head.

Just days alter Ava Max also ended a concert when an unhinged stage invader stormed her gig and slapped her.

Pink touring Australia next year

Pink is coming to Australia next year, bringing her Summer Carnival here in February, hitting Sydney, Newcastle, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

Earlier this year, Pink shared she’s “not even joking” when she’s considered applying for Australian citizenship and making it official.

Read more: Pink reads moving letter from lesbian fan in tour doco

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Publicity photo of Darren Hayes
Darren Hayes confirms his tell-all memoir is on the way
Taylor Swift performing a song from Folklore during her Eras Tour
Real reason why Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is skipping Brisbane
Taylor Swift on stage at her Eras Tour show in Texas
Fans erupt as Taylor Swift announces shows in only two Aussie cities
Wham! publicity photo of George Michael and Andrew Ridgley from Netflix documentary
George Michael’s teen pop era revisited in Wham! Netflix doco
Troye Sivan's album art for new single Rush, described as a popper anthem
Fans react to Troye Sivan’s new ‘popper anthem’ Rush
Lady Gaga at the Chromatica Ball in 2022
Lady Gaga confirms a Chromatica Ball film is in the works