A face lift for trans visibility this Mardi Gras

Malaika (left) and Max (right), both received gender affirming surgery from the sale of No Milk In My T t-shirts. Photo: supplied.

Bars, cafes and clubs across Sydney are showing their support for the trans community during the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras festival and helping people achieve their dreams.

“No Milk In My T” is a fundraising initiative for people wanting gender affirming surgery and is inviting hospitality venues to get on board the project in the lead up to the harbour city’s iconic queer event.

Three bars in Sydney’s Inner West have already signed up to the “No Milk Fox Squad” with their staff to wear exclusively designed t-shirts throughout the party period.

“Being part of the Fox Squad is an easy and impactful way for businesses to jump in and have fun, whilst being a tangible support for the trans community – and really, showing patrons their values,” said Max Pick, founder of No Milk In My T.

“The visual support of wearing the t-shirt is so impactful during Mardi Gras when people are really paying attention.”

But the t-shirts represent more than a visual show of support for the trans community.

The money raised from the sale of the shirts will help people such as Nyx access the health care they desperately want, surgeries that cost upwards of $15,000 in Australia.

“Nyx can’t wait to have top surgery – and with enough No Milk Fox Squads, I’m confident they’ll meet their goal by the end of Mardi Gras,” Mx Pick said.

“The community has already gotten them to $25,000 – that’s a lot of love. With $2,000 left to go, it makes this a smart decision for the right joint.”

Local musician and event producer Malaika Mfalme was supported by No Milk to have top surgery in November 2022.

“I wouldn’t have had the funds to do it without No Milk,” they said.

“Top surgery has given me the freedom to be who I am and allowed me to focus on creating music in a body that makes me excited to wake up in the morning.”

Malaika was delighted by the support from trans people and allies from across the country who proudly wore their bespoke No Milk t-shirt.

“Something as simple as a t-shirt has become a symbol of love, support and visibility for trans people, and that message travels into the wider community,” they said.

Newtown’s Fortunate Son, awarded Bar of Australia and Bar of NSW 2022, was one of the first venues to join up.

“The team at Fortunate Son are proud to join the No Milk Fox Squad,” said owner Dylan.

“It’s great way for our team to show up and support as we continue to create a safe and welcoming place for our trans friends.

“We love a strong t-shirt design and knowing that our support will assist in raising funds for gender affirming surgery, it will be in high rotation for our team!”

Enmore’s cocktail and tapas bar Uncanny and wine bar Where’s Nick in Marrickville have also signed up.

Fox t-shirts will be available until March 3 through www.nomilkinmyt.com, and No Milk Fox Squads will be accepted until stock runs out.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.