A different Pride celebration: NAIDOC Week

Fresh from one month of visibility and celebration to another! We are now into NAIDOC Week which celebrates the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. NAIDOC Week is celebrated by all Australians. It’s a great opportunity to learn more about Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities. We especially have some amazing and inspiring individuals within our communities here in Queensland. We took some time to ask three of these dedicated individuals who were a key part of PRIDE celebrations last month, to talk to us about what NAIDOC means to them. Let’s listen, learn and celebrate these deadly folk together.

Rebecca Reynolds is Chief Executive Officer of The Queensland Council for LGBTI Health — QC. Her monthly column celebrates diversity and inclusion.

Rocky Byrne: First Nations Deadly Leadership Award Winner 2021

NAIDOC for me is a time to come together to honour, celebrate and share our culture, our stories, our arts and our achievements.

This year’s theme, Heal Country, highlights our connection to our land. We are the land, and the land is us. If we take care of the land through our cultural practices handed down from our Ancestors and Elders we can heal land. When we heal our land, we are also healing ourselves and our communities.

Phil Sariago: 2Spirits Executive Officer: Community Support Group of the Year Award Winner 2021

NAIDOC Week is my favourite time of the year. For me, it is a week of excitement, energy, connection, visibility, laughter and pride in our identities, our cultures and our successes. NAIDOC Week is also an opportunity for non-Indigenous folks to join us in these celebrations to forge relationships and together, a better future.

Happy NAIDOC Week everyone.

Bec Johnson: President of Brisbane Pride 2021

NAIDOC for me has always been about celebrating with community and family, sharing the ways of our culture, resilience and our stories. Some of my earliest memories were of being responsible for making sure that my baby brother and I were decorating the truck in ribbons of red, black and yellow, to lead the NAIDOC parade back home. I learnt very young to be proud and vocal for our rights and recognition. It was then, and still is a celebration of our achievements as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, and through celebrating and recognising our achievements, sharing our knowledge, and our culture with other Australians.

Country is a key part of that. Culture and Country are an ecosystem of which we are a part. Heal Country calls for stronger measures to recognise and protect our lands, waterways and our sacred sites. Heal Country is central to our wellbeing and spiritual connection.

“When country is well; we are well.”

Learn more and help us celebrate our amazing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture here in Queensland. Keep an eye out on our Social Media for our 2Spirits NAIDOC Events coming towards the end of July.

