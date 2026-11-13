A dark room filled with queer joy: Melbourne Queer Film Festival returns

The 36th Melbourne Queer Film Festival (MQFF) has begun, bringing ten days of LGBTQ+ cinema filled with queer power, joy, curiosity and delight.
The Melbourne Queer Film Festival may be Australia’s flagship celebration of queer film, but it’s so much more than that; it’s community and connection.
Film fans made their way to The Capitol for the opening night screening of Kick on Friday, a film about America’s fastest 1500m runner, Nikki Hiltz, confronting the pressures of public scrutiny and expectations as a trans nonbinary athlete.
Looking around the foyer as the crowd waited to enter the cinema, two things became clear. Queers love to dress up for opening night, and no crowd is quite as diverse as this one.
MQFF isn’t just that time of year when you get a bevy of queer cinema to enjoy; you’ll also run into an ex at every screening.
“I love that MQFF is a place that people can come together and feel like they are seen,” Cathy told us, lining up to see the film.
“They can see people on the screen that they may never have seen in pop culture before, and it resonates with them. It’s their life story, and they can watch it in a room full of people who are never going to judge them and make them feel unsafe.”
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‘MQFF is a bold festival that is not afraid to champion new voices’
While waiting in line for the bar, PJ shared that they love “the variety of content” you can see at MQFF, “and the actual space that we give for the creators to showcase their creativity and the stories they want to tell”.
Major MQFF screenings are being held at The Capitol, with sessions at ACMI, Cinema Nova and the festival’s new venue partner, Chinatown Cinema.
But it’s not just about the film screenings; MQFF also hosts an Industry Day with panels of experts bringing invaluable insight behind the final product by LGBTQI+ creatives.
On Saturday morning, Dean Francis, director of Body Blow, will host a Queer Independent Filmmaking masterclass, discussing story development, financing, production, and more.
“MQFF means so much to me,” he shared. “Having grown up in Melbourne, MQFF was the first time I ever screened a film I had made to an audience I didn’t know.
“As an 18-year-old repressed queer boy in the late 90s, that literally changed my life. MQFF is a bold festival that is not afraid to champion new voices.”
“To come back here and do a masterclass and get to speak to those new voices and hopefully offer them some inspiration and encouragement means a hell of a lot to me, and I’m grateful for the opportunity.”
There are still a few seats left for the Saturday night screening of Body Blow at Cinema Nova. Get your tickets here.
MQFF isn’t just about queer culture, but culture in general. Before the opening night screening, co-president of the MQFF Board, Gail Veal, took a moment to acknowledge that the day “marks exactly 12 months since treaty was signed” in Victoria.
See The Witchy Girls full season on the big screen
This year, MQFF started on the first day of Trans Awareness Week.
“Transgender Awareness Week helps celebrate and raise the visibility of Transgender Day of Remembrance on November 20, which is a day to remember those who have lost their lives to transphobia and violence,” Veal said.
“I’d like to leave you with my concept of the gay alphabet. The T for transgender is in the middle of the LGBTQIA+ alphabet, so that we can provide a safe space, support, and protection for our transgender friends as and when needed.”
A host of queer cinema is screening across Melbourne, but don’t wait to book your tickets. Days after the program went on sale, sessions had sold out, and encore screenings dropped for the final weekend. The program truly has something for everyone.
This Sunday at Cinema Nova, the entire season of Drag Race Down Under season 4 winner Lazy Susan’s supernatural drag-comedy The Witchy Girls will be screening as part of the festival. The award-winning series reimagines 90s teen-witch stories through a chaotic and camp lens.
Lazy told us she was “absolutely thrilled” to be a part of MQFF.
“I can’t believe we’d be given this incredible opportunity,” she gushed. “We’ve yet to see the full series presented on screen in a cinema. So watching that musical episode in an actual cinema is going to be ridiculous, incredible, and amazing.”
MQFF runs until November 23
“As a Melburnian, born and bred (often bred),” Lazy said cheekily, “To present at the Nova Cinema marks a watershed moment for my career. It’s so exciting.”
“I can’t wait to watch them do the thing with phones on silent on a screen in front of something that I’ve made. That’s huge. I’m thrilled to be a part of MQFF. The festival has been a long-reigning diva, and I’m here to support her in her journey towards world domination.”
Buckle up Melbourne, because the biggest and oldest showcase of LGBTQI+ cinema has already begun for another year.
MQFF runs from November 13 to 23. Don’t dilly dally in getting your tickets. Check out the full program here.
For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, and community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.