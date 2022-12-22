Actor Hunter Doohan, who plays Tyler on Netflix’s Wednesday, got married to his husband at a ceremony officiated by a co-star.

The actor plays the teenage barista Tyler Gaplin, the love interest of Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams in the TV series. The series has been one of the biggest streaming hits of the year.

In real life, the 28-year-old actor has opened up about his relationship with his film producer husband Fielder Jewett.

The couple got married in June after they got engaged during the pandemic on December 31, 2020.

Actor Bryan Cranston, who plays Doohan’s onscreen father in stressful crime drama Your Honor, officiated the wedding ceremony.

Speaking about his relationship with Jewett, Doohan told the Keep It! podcast this week, “We met in, like, 2015 and then got engaged during the pandemic.

“The pandemic was great for me because I’d been off shooting Your Honor for six months in New Orleans.

“So I came back and all of a sudden we got to spend time together. We had so many friends that either broke up or got married during the pandemic or had a baby.”

Hunter Doohan said the men met after matching on Tinder. He told the podcast that Jewett is a master of trivia nights.

“He’s kind of a big everything dork. He’s always reading and watching stuff,” the actor explained.

“We’ll go to trivia nights, and I just kind of sit there and smile and watch him win the game for us.”

Hunter Doohan shared beautiful wedding photos on Instagram

Sharing wedding photos on Instagram at the time, Hunter Doohan wrote, “Trying to sum up your wedding day in an Instagram caption is hard.

“It was absolutely the best day of our lives! Thank you to everyone who made it so special.”

Wednesday is streaming on Netflix now.

