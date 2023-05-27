8.5 years prison for trans Oath Keepers rioter

Jessica Watkins, a trans army veteran and member of the far-right Oath Keepers, was sentenced yesterday to 8½ years in prison for her role in the January 6 riots at the American Capitol.

Jessica Watkins served in the army in Afghanistan from 2001 to 2003. Afterwards, she worked as a firefighter and emergency medical technician in North Carolina before opening a bar in Ohio with her boyfriend.

In addition to joining the far-right Oath Keepers, she headed a local paramilitary group called the Ohio State Regular Militia.

January 6

Prosecutors showed that Jessica Watkins not only participated in the January 6 insurrection but helped coordinate it. She encouraged people to join her militia in advance and urged them to attend training sessions to get her recruits ‘fighting fit’ ahead of the inauguration.

On January 6, Jessica Watkins and other Oath Keepers wearing full military tactical gear helmets and other paramilitary gear forced their way through the crowd and up the Capitol stairs in military formation.

She and other Oath Keepers communicated by a walkie-talkie app to coordinate their efforts during the riot.

In court, Jessica Watkins expressed remorse for her actions.

“My actions and my behaviour that fateful day were wrong and, as I now understand, criminal.”

US District Judge Amit Mehta said that he took into account Watkins’ cooperation with law enforcement officials since the riot and the struggles she faced as a transgender person.

However, she was not ‘just a foot soldier’ of the riot. She recruited at least three other people prosecuted over the events of January 6.

“Your role that day was more aggressive, more assaultive, more purposeful than perhaps others.”

