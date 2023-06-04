75yo superhuman: Ladies & Gentlemen: Miss Grace Jones

Music legend Grace Jones proved she is nothing less than superhuman with an iconic performance to kick off Pride Month in New York on Wednesday night.

The concert opened with 75-year-old Grace Jones suspended by a cherrypicker some 15 metres above the stage. A billowing black and white dress reached down to the stage where she eventually landed.

Ladies and gentlemen, Miss Grace Jones 🤩 pic.twitter.com/MBOdLrKXro — Aaron 🐈‍⬛ (@laviedeaaron) June 1, 2023

Grace started with Nightclubbing and ran through her greatest hits including Slave to the Rythm. She performed live and sang all six minutes of Slave while keeping a hula hoop in motion around her waist.

Keep it up! Keep it up! Hula hooping through ALL of Slave to the Rhythm @gracejones #gracejones pic.twitter.com/a06g6HrFyx — Ron Ozer (@ronozer) June 1, 2023

Caught the exact moment when Grace Jones noticed Whoopi in the balcony at her show last night. pic.twitter.com/RbCZl9FxmS — Andrew (The Aretha Version) (@SoulAtlantic) June 1, 2023

Grace Jones in brief

born in Jamaica, she began visiting gay clubs with her brother as a teenager after her family moved to the US.

began her modelling career in New York aged 18.

became one of the best-known fashion models of the seventies after moving to Paris.

embarked on a music career in the late seventies.

also starred in iconic films like Conan the Barbarian and the James Bond movie A View to a Kill.

