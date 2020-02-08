Mr. Man website recently announced the winners of the 6th Annual Manatomy Awards for male nudity. The awards pay homage to the lewdest, crudest, and most importantly nudest scenes of the year from movies and television.

With the increasing acceptance of male nudity, awards for such are a no-brainer. We all want to see people acknowledged for putting their best inches foot forward.

The 6th Annual Manatomy Awards are in! 🏆

We’d like to thank the AcaDICKmy for the winners of ‘Best Picture’ ‘Best Buldge’ ‘Best Makeout’ and more! Click to see all the winners and videos!https://t.co/dBEpwZ7Gmy pic.twitter.com/30x2bYKH4P — Mr Man (@MrMan) February 6, 2020

Advertisements

Phil Henricks from Mr. Man said that in recent years the amount of male nudity in film increased.

“For years, nude scenes were primarily the domain of female actresses.

“That has been changing as each year there are more scenes and actors to choose from. We are celebrating the fine actors who have the balls (pun intended) to go naked.”

Some of the winners this year include the French film Sauvage which won Best Picture. The sexually explosive film caused an uproar at the Cannes Film Festival. It stars Félix Maritaud as a troubled male sex-worker, addicted to love.

There’s full-frontal nudity, unsimulated graphic sex acts, and an oversized butt plug. When we say ‘oversized’, we mean HUUUUUGE!!! The butt plug scene caused walkouts at the film’s premiere at Cannes, but who knows? People may have been racing to buy something similar before the shops shut.

Manatomy Awards best picture — Sauvage

Among other winners, Ricky Whittle won Best Butt for his role in American Gods.

We dont see enough of Ricky Whittle’s (@MrRickyWhittle) Butt so here is a flash back 🙂 pic.twitter.com/NUWtd8ltwi — BarbwireX (@BarbwireX) June 16, 2014

HBO’s Euphoria took out the award for Best Locker Room Scene with 30 dicks on open display. However, it could have been a far greater triumph. The scene originally included another 80 dicks but HBO thought 30 would do and insisted series creator Sam Levinson cut the majority of the offending members. Perhaps we should use the word ‘omit’ rather than ‘cut’.

Lifetime Skinchievement Award

Other awards went to Nick Clifford as Best Nudecomer for his dick out scene in GLOW and Aaron Taylor-Johnson was a very worthy recipient of the Biggest Cock Award for his role in A Million Little Pieces. Shaun Mendez also picked up for the award for Best Bulge for Shawn Mendes is iConicKally CALVIN.

Advertisements

Just sent a “saw Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s nudes and they reminded me of you” text pic.twitter.com/p2PTUgIXVP — heliofabolous (@jawnrx) December 6, 2019

Finally, topping all 43 awards, Daniel Craig took out the Lifetime Skinchievement Award for his dedication to stripping down on film over many years.

Hunk of The Day. Daniel Craig. pic.twitter.com/IXUe3xious — Bones (@BonesDeForest) February 5, 2020

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.