60% of drag storytime petition respondents not from Brisbane

Sixty percent of the first 200 respondents to an anti drag storytime petition on the Brisbane City Council website do not live in the city. Wendy Francis, Queensland Director of the Australian Christian Lobby (ACL) set up the petition yesterday. Lyle Shelton promoted the petition on Facebook. When a commenter asked Francis on Facebook about signing despite not living in Brisbane, she said, “Worth trying.”

Francis previously claimed drag storytime will turn kids trans.

Advertisements

Former ACL director and failed senate candidate, Lyle Shelton (the guy even Malcolm Roberts beat) asked people to sign his friend’s petition. More on Shelton below.

The petition comes in response to the weekend protest at Brisbane Square library and the subsequent death of the protest leader.

Francis did say to “answer that you are not in the Brisbane area.”

However, the wording of the petition specifically relates to ‘residents’. The petition, titled Adult entertainment is not suitable for children begins “Residents draw to the attention of Council and the Lord Mayor…”

But the majority of the first 200 petitioners are not residents of Brisbane. 120 of those 200 reside in Perth or Dalby or Hobart or…

Two apparently live in non-existent Australian localities — Paradise and Crescent.

*UPDATE: Readers have let us know of a suburb of Adelaide called Paradise and a locality in Tasmania.

The petition ends, “Your petitioners therefore request that our public libraries no longer be used for drag queen storytimes.”

Pronouns, people… pronouns

I thought conservatives cared about pronouns. Certainly, commenters on the ACL Facebook page insist they’ll use whatever pronouns they wish in defiance of other people’s preferences.

BUT, if you live in Diddillilibah or Macclesfield, Brisbane Council libraries are ‘their’ libraries, not ‘our’.

Also, FYI, drag queen storytime is NOT adult entertainment.

The following graphic shows a list of the initials and suburbs of the first 200 signatories to the Wendy Francis petition. The colour red signifies all the signatories who reside in exotic locales other than Brisbane.

Lyle Shelton

Meanwhile, Lyle Shelton commented about the library protest on Facebook.

Advertisements

“Wilson Gavin & his friends did not “storm”, “vilify” or “shout”, as the fake news media reported.”

The videos of the event would seem to indicate otherwise.

But perhaps Shelton thinks they were all just requesting the same book, and whispering loudly in unison to a drag queen they surrounded, mistaking her for a librarian.

*We checked back on the petition at 3.25 am before posting this article. At that time it had a further 96 signatures but a quick glance seemed to indicate a similar ratio to the original 200 signatures.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.