6/ Percy Le Vaux: Peter Lumberg’s alleged murderer

Percy Le Vaux was the only real person of interest in the death of Peter Lumberg but he proved an impossible suspect.

The story of a Cairns murder, the attempted framing of an innocent First Nations man, the sexual assault on a young constable by one of Queensland’s most senior cops and a suicide. The Queensland Police hushed up this story. It stayed hidden for over a century before this writer found the documentation that shows these crimes were the tip of a torrid, tropical iceberg. The story of taboo sex, blackmail, a serial killer and the police and government corruption that enabled the cover-up.

It seemed to many people that Sub-Inspector Bowen was a little hasty in his arrest of Percy Le Vaux for the murder of Peter Lumberg.

Sub-Inspector Bowen did not like Percy Le Vaux. He made no secret of that. One of his teenage sons worked as a clerk for Le Vaux for a short time and complained bitterly of his time there.

But that is not what prompted Bowen to order Le Vaux’s arrest.

Bowen was getting on in years. He had a large family to support. Sub-Inspector Bowen joined the police as a constable and worked his way through the ranks step by step.

His immediate superior, on the other hand, benefited from a head start. As an Englishman of a certain class, Inspector Durham joined as a Sub-Inspector.

Durham was paid much more than Bowen and would receive much more when he retired. Murder trials did not come along very often, especially against high-profile defendants like Percy Le Vaux. This might be Bowen’s last chance to impress the Commissioner and set himself up for a comfortable retirement.

But Durham was due back from an inspection tour of the Torres Strait soon. A celebrated prosecutor, he would no doubt take over the case and take all the glory for any subsequent conviction.

Bowen needed to convict Percy Le Vaux and he needed to convict him soon.

He had the evidence.

Percy Le Vaux was the only person with mogive to kill Peter Lumberg. The lawyer was broke, but the old man’s will made him his executor and his wife Blanche the beneficiary.

Witnesses testified to frequent arguments between Percy and Peter of late, the last one the night before Peter moved away from Le Vaux’s and allegedly after Percy was heard making threats to the old man.

Add to that, Percy’s blood-covered tomahawk found at the murder scene, and Percy’s suit having recently had blood on it.

But there was one great big giant piece of evidence Sub-Inspector Bowen could not overcome.

Dr O’Brien insisted the murder happened before 1 pm Monday afternoon, and Percy had numerous alibis for that morning.

A more experienced prosecutor might have argued O’Brien’s evidence. Even a police magistrate might be expected to note the inconsistencies with other violent deaths in the area.

Percy’s lawyer, previously his deadly enemy AJP MacDonnell, might have said something, but as MacDonnell would make clear down the track, he’d been hired to clear Le Vaux, and that was the job he would do.

And young Dr O’Brien previously made it clear he would brook no disagreement.

One strong-headed person can wield immense influence in a small community.

And so, the trial of Percy Le Vaux for the murder of Peter Lumberg meandered through the Cairns Swamp until it finally bogged down in the muck, and locals started to feel some sympathy for the alleged murderer.

Of course, Percy’s drinking buddy, Alfred Chisholm, at the Cairns Argus, supplied copy to papers all around Australia. Alfred proclaimed Percy’s innocence loudly from one end of the country to the other.

