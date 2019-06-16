2019 saw the most fiercely contested competition ever for Brisbane Pride’s 58th Annual Queens Ball Awards with a record number of votes received. Additionally, as few as 3 votes separated the winners in some categories.

This year also saw the Queens Ball sell out with a full house in attendance including special guests from local, state and federal government.

From the federal opposition, we saw Terri Butler MP, Shadow Minister for the Environment and Water, Member for Griffith.

Also, three federal senators attended the event – Senator Larissa Waters, Senator for QLD, Deputy Leader of Australian Greens and spokesperson for Women, Senator Janet Rice, Senator for Victoria, spokesperson for LGBTIQ+ and Senator Rachel Siewert, Senator for WA, spokesperson for ATSI, Families & Mental Health.

From the state government we saw the Hon Grace Grace MP – Minister for Education, and Minister for Industrial Relations, the Hon Yvette D’Ath MP – Attorney-General and Minister for Justice and the Hon Di Farmer. Di is Minister for Child Safety, Youth and Women and Minister for the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence.

Representing the Brisbane City Council was Cr Vicki Howard, Councillor for Central Ward and Chairman of Field Services.

From the federal government was the Hon Trevor Evans MP, Assistant Minister for Waste Reduction and Environmental Management; Federal Member for Brisbane and Trevor’s colleague. Also in attendance from the federal government was Angie Bell MP, Federal Member for Moncrieff.

Acknowledgement of Country

Firstly, the formal part of the night kicked off an Acknowledgement of Country by Aunty Dawn Daylight. Then followed a welcoming speech from new Pride President Rebecca Johnson. Bec is the first, First Nations woman to lead the organisation.

Brisbane Pride 58th Annual Queens Ball Awards

First Nations Leadership &

Engagement Award

Appropriately, the awards began with the First Nations Leadership and Engagement Award presented by Aunty Flo Watson with Deanella Mack from Ernst and Young, the award sponsors.

The award acknowledges the wonderful work done in our communities by members of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTIQ SG & BB Queensland Communities.

The Award: Chocolate Boxx

Community Groups and Organisations.

Then, Trevor Evans MP and Councillor Vicki Howard took to the stage to present the community groups and organisations awards. Both Trevor and Vicki acknowledged the crucial role played by our community groups.

“Community groups and organisations are a vital support service to our communities. Often run with little to no funding and the support of volunteers, donations and sponsors they provide important services to many members of our community in a variety of different ways,” said Vicki.

Trevor added, “The social, support and sporting groups in our community who provide safe spaces for every person to feel supported and recognised for who they are and where they feel they belong in an ever changing world.”

Community Social Group of The Year

The Award: Brisbears

Community Support Group of The Year

The Award: Open Doors Youth Service

Community Sporting Group of The Year

The Award: Brisbane Hustlers

Individual Achievements

Terri Butler MP presented the Individual Achievements which she said, “recognises the hard work and achievements of so many individuals within this amazing community.

“The individual achievement awards recognise our activists who fight hard for so many issues within the LGBTIQA+ Community,

“Allies consider this community our family and fight tirelessly for the rights of others.

“Our volunteers dedicate hours upon hours of their own time for the betterment of others.”

Activist of the Year

The Award: Peter Black

Ally of the Year

The Award: Mama Arsenic

Volunteer of the Year

The Award: Sally Morris

Arts and Entertainment

Brisbane Pride Vice-President Michael James and Entertainment Director Harry K presented the awards acknowledging the joy our artists and entertainers bring to our communities.

Drag Performer of the Year

The Award: Chocolate Boxx

Artist of the Year

The Award: Joel Devereux

Performer of the Year

The Award: Matthew Bonasia (Kryptonite)

DJ of the Year

The Award: In 2019 joint winners.

DJ Merlin

DJ Harry K

Lifetime Achievement Award

Acknowledging the efforts of individuals who devote effort over decades to improving the rights and lives of our communities, the Lifetime Achievement Award recognises our community at its very best.

The Award: Shayne Wilde

Popular Venues

Josh Goyne, The Gay Cowboy, presented the awards for the city’s most popular venues.

Licenced Venue of the Year

The Award: Sportsman Hotel

Adult Venue of the Year

The Award: WET Spa and Sauna

Popular Events

Next up, Richard Bakker and Andrew Blyth from QN Magazine presented the awards for the events that enliven our communities.

The events which “provide so many fantastic places for our community to celebrate and connect together,” as Richard described them.

Annual Event of the Year

The Award: Big Gay Day

Regular Event of the Year

The Award: Balls Out Bingo

Individual Community Awards

Grace Grace presented the Individual Community Awards.

Brisbane Pride Award

Grace acknowledged the contribution made by the winners of the Pride Award.

“The Pride Award was established by the Brisbane Pride Committee to recognise the efforts of those donating their time and effort to the Brisbane Pride Committee and the LGBTIQ Community in General.

“This year there are two recipients of the Award. It recognises their tireless commitment to the ongoing success of the Brisbane Pride Committee in financial management and exceptional digital marketing and design.”

The Award: Damian Doonan and Niko Gerchow

Young Achiever of the Year

The Award: Phoebe Le Brocque

Belle of the Ball

Without a doubt, the most hotly contested prizes of the 58th Annual Queens ball Awards was the Belle of the Ball. In fact, the costumes were outstanding in 2019.

Nevertheless, Grace Grace and Tina Bikki took on the difficult task of choosing a winner. Enlisting the audience to assist in the selection, they settled on Dylan Hodgon in a Billy Porter inspired number.

The Award: Dylan Hodgon

