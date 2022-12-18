4 years for Darren Capers: bully drove gay teacher to suicide

An English judge this week sentenced Darren Capers to a four-year prison sentence for a campaign of harassment that resulted in the death of gay school teacher Simon Cremen.

The teacher ended his life after relentless and sustained bullying from Darren Capers.

Prosecutor Ben Campbell told the court Capers threatened to bomb Simon Cremen’s house and smash the windows. Video footage showed him screaming “Should not be allowed around animals, never mind children. You dirty little bastard.”

Capers would lie in wait for the teacher to leave his house and scream insults.

“F_cking n_nce. You will get it.”

Simon Cremen became fearful of leaving home. A popular teacher in the township of Grimsby, he also helped out at Pride Festivals across the country, notably as Pride Manager of Bi Pride UK.

The prosecutor said Capers appeared to revel in causing fear to the victim.

The court heard that Darren Capers had 14 previous convictions, including others for harassment. The defence claimed he suffered problems that affected his behaviour, including a lack of insight and empathy.

“Not a jot of remorse”

Judge John Thackray KC said Capers “delivered vile and vicious abuse on numerous occasions.

“You were quite literally terrorising him and, understandably, your actions had a profound effect upon him. You caused distress and misery to your victim in the final days and weeks of his life. He was overwhelmed by your conduct.”

The judge also noted that Capers took pleasure from causing Simon Cremen distress and exhibited “not a jot of remorse.”

However, he said Capers could not have foreseen that Simon Cremen would take his own life.

Judge Thackray sentenced Darren Capers to four years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bi Pride UK (@biprideuk)

If you need someone to talk to, help is always available. Contact QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au, Lifeline on 13 11 14, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800, or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.