’30 seconds after, everything’s normal’: El’s journey to nude life drawing night Nakey Makey

Being naked at events is not something everyone can say they do often. For El Wilcken though, it’s something closer to a way of life. They run events around it, bring friends and strangers into it, and they’d quite like to encourage you to give it a go too.
On Monday 16 November, El will host Nakey Makey at The Red Rattler in Marrickville alongside Malaika Mfalme. It’s a nude life drawing class made for queer and trans bodies.
Ahead of the evening, we asked El about their own pathway to nakedness: how they got to the beautiful space of running rooms where clothes are optional and shame is nothing more than a word.
Here’s what they shared with us.
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A naked journey: written by El
“What’s your naked journey?” a friend asked me the other day.
I imagine this is asked of me because these days, I’m pretty happy being naked. I run events where nudity is welcome, sometimes I’m a bit naked online (free the nipple etc) and nude swimming is my happy place.
But it wasn’t always this way. When I was younger, I was scared to be naked.
I found myself hiding parts of my body even when I was alone in my room. Then, being socialised as a young woman, I learnt that we’re meant to kind of hate parts of our body.
I think this is an experience shared by many. And, I think an especially unique experience for queer bodies.
We grow up and our culture tells us to hold shame around our bodies. Shame around their inherent sexuality. Shame around the gender they’re assigned. Shame around how much fat or hair or wrinkles there are.
Once, a friend told me that I have a “short butt crack” – whatever that means – “it’s bad” she said, “I have one too”. What will we learn to be ashamed of next?!?
I don’t know what caused the shift in me, but one day I just thought, this is so silly. I decided then and there to care less.
I was born naked, I’m gonna live my whole life in this body, I’ll be damned if a society whose shame culture I don’t even believe in is going to tell me to be ashamed of my body.
I now frequent spaces where nudity is normalised, I live in a pretty nude-vibes house and I often forget that this is an edge of the comfort zone that many people aren’t willing to cross — and I think we should.
I think it’s really important work that we need to do together in community — this shedding of shame — and nudity is one place where we can do the work together.
It’s about being radical in the face of patriarchy, white supremacy and transphobia. But it can also be soft, silly, fun, creative or, to be frank, quite normal.
Malaika Mfalme, Rosie Cremer and myself built a nude life drawing class where everyone is invited to be as nude as they feel comfortable.
We made this thing because all of us know what it’s like to hold shame and fear around our bodies.
Often when I tell people this is something I do, the classic response is “I could never do that”, and if that’s what you, my reader, are thinking, think again.
Something magical happens when everyone is naked together. There can be anticipation in the lead up to taking off clothes but about 30 seconds after it’s happened, everything is normal.
We all have a body, let’s get on with chit chat and drawing class.
Another thing nude spaces does is neutralise things that you think are uniquely scary.
I know being nude might seem like a cop out for me because I’m thin, white, and able bodied.
But of course I still hold insecurity. I’m non-binary and I’m she her-ed out the wazoo; I still can’t decide whether I want top surgery; I have self harm scars slashed across my thighs and arms; and I’m not going to go into the various double chin vibe insecurities I have alongside that.
The thing is, I don’t have to love these parts of myself, I just have to accept that they’re a part of my body and I’m living in my body forever.
Forever is a long time so I’m just choosing to be on board with this body that does so much for me. Takes me up mountains, on dancefloors, into lovers beds.
I owe it to my body to let it be unencumbered from its shame shroud whether that’s through dance, play or nudity.
So, for those still wondering why I started Nakey Makey, I guess the answer is this: I want to help people cross whatever invisible barrier they have. And sometimes that’s naked dancefloors, other times it’s nude life drawing workshops.
I invite you, dear reader, to shed your shame shroud in whatever way works for you.
For those wanting to try out nakedness at Nakey Makey
Nakey Makey will be held at The Red Rattler in Marrickville, Sydney on 16th November at 6pm.
The “lightly guided” life drawing class is a celebration of queer and trans bodies. As the organisers call it, it’s a “space to come together and embrace our beauty, diversity, and unique forms”.
Do you need art experience? Not at all!
Do you need to get naked? There’s no pressure to take clothes off. So for those wanting to try it out but feel anxious, this clothing optional event is a great way to dip your toe in, in a safe and open environment.
BYO snacks, something to sit on (rug, mat, sarong), and drawing materials — though some will be provided. The bar will also be open.
The venue is also wheelchair accessible, and masks are welcome.
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