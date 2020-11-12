$250k reward for info on gay man Simon Knight’s disappearance

Sydney gay man Simon Knight was 32 when he was last seen at a hotel on Crown Street, Surry Hills, on the morning of July 21, 2005.

The chef (pictured) failed to arrive for work at a Newtown café later that day and police were notified he was missing. However despite investigations at the time and since, the gay man was never found.

Advertisements

A 2008 coronial inquest found it was unlikely that Knight had died but he has not been seen since. Police never located the man’s body.

Police and the NSW Government later announced a reward of $100,000 for information. Last week the government increased that reward to $250,000.

South Sydney Police Area Commander Superintendent Andrew Holland appealed for any information from the community that could provide answers about the man’s disappearance.

“We believe there are people in the community who have vital information about Mr Knight’s movements on the day he was last seen, and possibly, his whereabouts,” Supt Holland said.

“[This information] could help us solve this case.

“At this time, we are keen to speak with anyone who lived or frequented Crown and Oxford streets, Surry Hills, in July 2005, particularly if they knew Simon and have not yet spoken to police.

“Please cast your mind back and try to recall if you saw this young man around the area.

“Even a small piece of information about Simon’s movements could make a big difference to this investigation.”

Simon Knight’s parents no longer believe son is alive

At the time of his disappearance, police described Simon as 183cm tall, with blue eyes, a fair complexion, red hair and facial hair.

Investigators believe the man was wearing a dark green T-shirt and blue jeans when he was last seen.

Supt Holland said Knight had not activated any of his finances after his disappearance, and that was concerning.

Sadly, Simon’s parents, Robyn Conlan and Bob Knight, no longer believe their son is alive. However they hope new information will allow them to find out what happened.

Advertisements

“Our son has been missing for over 15 years. His father, sister, brother and I need to know what happened to him,” Robyn said.

‘The worst thing a parent can go through’

Bob Knight said he was certain his son Simon “wouldn’t just disappear”.

“It’s hard on all the family, his brother and sister, everyone suffered,” he said.

“I don’t want to die not knowing what actually happened to him. [It’s] the worst thing a parent could go through.”

Robyn said their whole family were “very grateful” for police’s years of work on the case and the new reward.

NSW Police Minister David Elliott also hopes the $250,000 reward will prompt someone to provide key information.

“No parent should live with the pain of not knowing if their child is safe, or where they are, or what harm might have come their way,” he said.

“I implore you to contact the police if you have any information, no matter how insignificant, that could help solve the case of Mr Knight’s disappearance.”

Anyone with information about Simon Knight’s disappearance should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Information is strictly confidential.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.