2024 Sydney Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras program released

The 2024 Sydney Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras Festival promises an even more dazzling showcase, honouring the LGBTQIA+ community with a vast array of over 100 events.

Expect glittering dance events, theatrical productions, and musical performances, all leading up to the world-famous Sydney Mardi GrasParade.

Last year marked the 45th anniversary of the festival. The 2024 festival season continues to glow brightly with its theme, ‘Our Future’. This theme represents a pledge towards broader inclusivity and a brighter tomorrow. This is taking pride in historical milestones while paving the way for what’s ahead.

Gil Beckwith, CEO of Sydney Mardi Gras, remarked on the festival’s 45-year legacy of vibrancy and solidarity that has captured global attention.

“For 45 years, the energy, vibrancy, and unity of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has made it a globally significant event. And each year, our commitment to bringing forth an even more fabulous celebration grows,” said Sydney Mardi Gras CEO Gil Beckwith.

“In 2024, we embrace our roots and look forward with eager anticipation to our future. Our mission is clear: to echo the voices of our communities, to champion progress and instigate impactful change.”

“Beyond the individual events, and there are many, the 2024 festival underscores our commitment to inclusivity, unity and remembrance. The 2024 Festival celebrates our past, our present and most crucially, the promising future we’re building. Here’s to another unforgettable Sydney Mardi Gras,” said Beckwith.

The 2024 festival will introduce exciting new events alongside beloved returning ones:

Bondi Beach Party : A picturesque beach gathering, featuring world-class DJs and performances with the stunning Bondi Beach as its canvas.

: A picturesque beach gathering, featuring world-class DJs and performances with the stunning Bondi Beach as its canvas. Ultra Violet : A WorldPride favourite, reimagined for LGBTQIA+ women. Hosted at the National Art School with curators Seta Gilerman and Jess Hill.

: A WorldPride favourite, reimagined for LGBTQIA+ women. Hosted at the National Art School with curators Seta Gilerman and Jess Hill. Festival First Light : A city-wide Welcome To Country, steered by local Elders.

: A city-wide Welcome To Country, steered by local Elders. Hot Trans Summer : A luxurious floating event dedicated to the trans and gender-diverse community with an all-trans lineup.

: A luxurious floating event dedicated to the trans and gender-diverse community with an all-trans lineup. Queer Futures : Engaging discussions spanning various topics from sports to the arts and politics.

: Engaging discussions spanning various topics from sports to the arts and politics. Diamond Dance : A celebration of Pollys Club’s 60th anniversary with nostalgic music and standout performances.

: A celebration of Pollys Club’s 60th anniversary with nostalgic music and standout performances. Oxtravaganza/Darlo Big Drag Brunch : A vibrant fringe festival featuring nightly shows, art, and a family zone, including the popular Drag Brunches.

: A vibrant fringe festival featuring nightly shows, art, and a family zone, including the popular Drag Brunches. Marks Park Dawn Sunrise Service Of Reflection : A solemn service to honor those affected by historical anti-LGBTQIA+ violence.

: A solemn service to honor those affected by historical anti-LGBTQIA+ violence. ‘& Juliet’: An exclusive one-night Mardi Gras rendition of the acclaimed musical.

Familiar favorites are also set to return, such as the Progress Pride Flag Raising, Fair Day, and the iconic Sydney Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade, among others. The upcoming festival is poised to be a kaleidoscope of celebration, advocacy, and unity.

There’s also an array of events including Drag Storytime at SEA LIFE Aquarium, Mardi Gras Martial Arts Championships, Daywash dance parties at ivy Pool Club and Establishment Bar, and comedy performance Nurse Blake at the Sydney Opera House. More events will be added to the Mardi Gras program over the coming weeks.

Lord Mayor Clover Moore AO

“Sydney’s Mardi Gras stands out as a pinnacle event of the year, and it’s with immense pride that the City of Sydney endorses this powerful fusion of protest and pride,” expresses Lord Mayor Clover Moore AO. “The Progress Pride Flag will proudly wave above the Town Hall. Signifying our commitment to inclusivity, acceptance, and the rich tapestry of diversity. A significant addition to this year’s festivities is the inauguration of Qtopia, Sydney’s brand-new museum celebrating the narratives of our vibrant rainbow community.”

The Lord Mayor adds a personal touch, “This marks my 32nd parade march, though my involvement dates back to the ’80s when I began as a float judge! As an ally and advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community, I’m thrilled to see Sydney shimmer with glitter and sequins once again!”

NSW Minister for the Arts, Jobs and Tourism the Hon. John Graham said Mardi Gras has grown from a human rights protest to become one of the largest LGBTQIA+ events in the world.

“I urge everyone to enjoy the celebration that is Mardi Gras but also find time to reflect on its historic significance,” Graham said.

“The Minns Labor Government has made a commitment to preserve the history and stories of the LGBTQIA+ community through a permanent home for the Qtopia Sydney Museum at the former Darlinghurst Police Station, a site of great historical significance for Mardi Gras and the original 78ers.”

The Sydney Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras 2024 festivities will unfold from 16 February to 3 March.