2024 Pride in Sport Awards

pride in sport

The Pride in Sport Awards saw a range of organisations and individuals named as the country’s most LGBTQ+ inclusive in Melbourne last night.

Honorees included Macquarie University Sport, Hockey Australia, NBL, Touch Football Australia as well as Tennis Australia.

The Awards are dedicated to acknowledging exceptional efforts in making Australian sport more inclusive of LGBTQ+ people. Australia’s largest LGBTQ+ health organisation, ACON, spearheads the not-for-profit program.

The Pride in Sport Awards also recognise supportive allies across various sporting disciplines.

Pride in Sport Index

The awards showcase the results of the Pride in Sport Index (PSI) – an instrument used to measure LGBTQ+ inclusion.

Co-founder of the PSI, Andrew Purchas OAM, congratulated the award winners.

“The Pride in Sport Awards contribute to the continuous efforts to create more inclusive sporting environments…

“Since the establishment of the PSI and Awards, Australian sporting codes, organisations, and clubs have demonstrated their responsiveness to increasing demands and standards for inclusivity in sports. They are actively taking measures to ensure that an individual’s sexuality or gender identity does not hinder their ability to engage, observe, or contribute to sports at any level.

“The growth that we see year on year in terms of participating clubs, organisations and codes is incredibly encouraging as it demonstrates an established focus on LGBTQ+ inclusion, zero tolerance of homophobia, biphobia, and transphobia.

“I extend my congratulations to all the individuals who have received awards and those who made it to the finals… I take pride in acknowledging their collective endeavours and in commemorating the achievements highlighted at the Pride in Sport Awards.”

2018: Queensland Winners Celebrate At Inaugural Pride In Sport Awards.

2023: Sydney to host national LGBTIQA+ Pride in Sport Summit in September.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

