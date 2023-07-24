2009: Palm Springs Sugar Daddy Ken

To celebrate Barbie’s 50th anniversary in 2009, Mattel issued the Gold Label Collection of dolls for adult collectors. The campest of the 50th-anniversary dolls: Palm Springs Sugar Daddy Ken.

According to the toy maker, Palm Beach Sugar Daddy Ken “exemplifies fantastic Palm Beach fashion.”

His aesthetic was reminiscent of an aging Hollywood matinee idol of yesteryear.

blond hair hinting of silver.

white slacks.

pink shirt.

patterned damask blazer in green.

And to demonstrate he was a gentleman of leisure, Ken walked a tiny snow-white dog on a hot pink leash.

A columnist in the Palm Beach Post worried the doll would give outsiders the wrong impression.

“This doll is only going to spread the wrong idea that Palm Beach is full of idle dandies who have nothing better to do than walk rat-sized dogs on pink leashes.

“Actually, this is true only in the season, and some of the leashes may be pale blue, and sequinned.”

Not Sugar Daddy Ken, it’s Sugar’s daddy, Ken

Turns out though – all of the above meant nothing. This older Ken was not a Sugar Daddy. God knows, Barbie doesn’t need an older man to take care of her. She’s been everything from a Bee Keeper to an Astronaut.

A spokesperson for Mattel assured the press Ken was not a sugar daddy. He was Sugar’s daddy. The dog! Ken’s pocket pooch was called Sugar.

The joke played so well, it found its way into the 2023 movie.

Oh well, come on, Barbie, let’s go party…

