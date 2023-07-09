$20,000 State Library of Qld Rainbow Research Fellowship

Applications are now open for the State Library of Qld Rainbow Research Fellowship. This year, among other benefits, the Fellowship offers a $20,000 stipend.

Founded in 2022, the State Library of Qld Rainbow Research Fellowship returns in 2023. The first of its kind in Queensland — and probably Australia — the Fellowship supports a more inclusive telling of Queensland history.

State Library of Qld Rainbow Research Fellowship

The recipient receives a stipend of $20,000. They will also enjoy a personal workspace within the Neil Roberts Research Lounge for 12 months. Plus premium access to State Library’s extensive collections and library staff expertise.

The Fellowship supports research, exploration, and creation of new knowledge about Queensland’s LGBTQIA+ histories and communities. There are numerous as yet untold stories waiting to be unearthed amid the collections and resources of the John Oxley and State Library.

The State Library of Qld holds collections of ephemera, photographs, posters, costumes and other items that celebrate the diversity of LGBTQIA+ communities in Queensland.

Check out the State Library of Qld LGBTQIA+ collections here!

Apply Now!

Applications close 5 pm on 14 August 2023.

Interested in applying and have questions? Read the FAQ, or reach out to the library at fellowships@slq.qld.gov.au or on (07) 3840 7879 or (07) 3840 7887.

2022’s inaugural State Library of Qld Rainbow Research Fellowship

In 2022, the library awarded the inaugural fellowship to Bianca Martin for her project, LGBTQIA+ Zines in Contemporary Queensland.

Bianca’s project will use the existing zine collection in the John Oxley Library and build upon her own personal zine collection and zine maker connections for further archival information and interviews.

She aims to establish an abridged contemporary history of LGBTQIA+ zines in Queensland. The project aims to uncover stories of lives less documented, overlooked, silenced, or erased.

Also:

