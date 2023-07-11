1990: Margaret Court, too many lesbian tennis players

In 1990, newspapers reported on soon-to-be Pastor Margaret Court’s complaints about lesbian tennis players. She recycled the same grievances during Australia’s marriage equality debate in 2017.

Another snippet of queercentric news from Australian media history.

Margaret Court

Former world No 1 tennis player Margaret Court studied to become a minister after retiring from the sport in the seventies. In 1995, as Pastor Margaret Court, she founded the Victory Life Centre in Perth. Her church follows the Pentecostal tradition with practices like faith healing, prophecy and speaking in tongues.

However, Pastor Margaret Court is best known these days for her homo- and transphobia. It’s a reputation long in the making.

Lesbian tennis players

In 1990, the Canberra Times reported Court’s complaints about lesbian tennis players. According to the paper, Court claimed senior players were luring young aspiring players into homosexuality.

She zeroed in on the recently out Martina Navratilova.

“[Navratilova] is a great player but I’d like somebody at the top to whom the younger players can look up to whatever part in life.

“It is very sad for children to be exposed to [homosexuality].”

Court insisted that a group of bisexual and lesbian tennis players lured young players into homosexuality.

“There is a lot more of it now than there was when I finished playing.”

However, she refused to name any of them.

In 2017 she returned to the theme in an interview with Vision Christian Radio.

“Tennis is full of lesbians. Even when I was playing there were only a couple there but those couple that led took young ones into parties.”

