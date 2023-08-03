1981: Kerri-Anne Kennerley – what happened?

A million thoughts raced through my head watching Kerri-Anne Kennerley on the red carpet at the Logies. She’s been part of the Australian television landscape for so long.

And she seemed like an ally once, even a friend. She seemed tolerant and inclusive. She always had a big cheesy smile for everyone. But bitterness crept into her later television life as she said the sort of things we expected from Alan Jones.

WTF happened? Did we just not see what was always there? Or is it the once frequently observed swing to conservativism during advancing years? It is also a truth made obvious by their public bleatings, that some people who achieve riches, then see everyone with less money as lazy and shiftless creatures leaching off their supposedly more hard-earned taxes.

It is often said that money can’t buy happiness.

However, it seems to often endow a particular blindness all of its own.

I’m A Celebrity

From the wide-grinned everyone’s friend on the Midday Show all those years ago, she’s progressed to being called a c_nt by another female television personality during an unaired fight on I’m Possibly a failed/washed-up/wannabe Celebrity earlier this year. (Sorry, that title is in desperate need of an update. We should not need to google a celebrity’s name to know who they are.)

Domenica Calarco took offence at… YES… bloody offensive comments Kennerley made about First Nations peoples in 2019.

But by then Kennerley was an old pro at offensive comments. Perhaps she dreamed of a career as a radio shock jock. Or hoped to get on SKY News without first failing as a Liberal political candidate.

The marginalised, the disadvantaged, the easy targets…

In 2010, Kerri-Anne Kennerley called women who hang around footballers ‘strays’ and insisted ‘responsibility cuts both ways’. This, during a discussion of alleged sexual assault. Good old blame-the-victim.

Roll on to 2016 and she supported Sonia Kruger’s suggested ban on Muslim immigration. Yes, the Sonia Kruger who just won the Gold Logie. 😒

Kerri-Anne in search of an audience

2019, Kerri-Anne Kennerley worked hard to appeal to a loud but endangered demographic. You know, the elderly bloke at the end of the public bar scratching his balls, raving how the world’s gone to shit and the young people all need a war to toughen them up and how he’ll volunteer to become the hangman.

Kennerly brought cheer to his heart when she recommended the vehicular homicide of climate protestors.

“No emergency services should help them, nobody should do anything, leave them there, and you just put little witch’s hats around them or use them as speed bumps.”

Alternatively, she suggested starving them.

“Put them in jail, forget to feed them.”

Same year, as well as accusations she slut-shamed a young female reporter on live television, the former light-up-the-screen-with-her-smile presenter went on a rant on live television about a Labor proposal to establish a National Gender Centre to benefit and advocate for transgender people.

Nothing like the old culture wars to help Scotty win an election and become Minister for Everything due to his noted ability to avoid holding hoses.

1981

Wondering about the pic from 1981?

The Australian Women’s Weekly welcomed the then-Miss Wright back from America years before we noticed she’d become Miss Far-Wright.

“FROM a weather girl on Brisbane’s Channel 0 to The Restless Years! I’m not sure if that’s a step up, or down, for Kerri-Anne Wright. But she views her role in the show from next month as ‘fantastic fun’. Kerri-Anne tells me she is just back in Australia after five years in New York where, among other things, she was a television Lotto girl.”

