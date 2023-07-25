1977: Quentin Crisp, stately homo of England

In 1977, the Canberra Times reviewed Quentin Crisp’s The Naked Civil Servant, the outrageous memoir of a ‘stately homo of England’.

Published in 1968, the witty, joyous, and unapologetic celebration of Quentin Crisp’s unusual and highly homosexual life did not enjoy an auspicious beginning. As the Canberra Times said: “Too wholesomely comic about sexual abnormality to be allowed into Australia.”

But in 1977, the ABC intended to broadcast the much-lauded television adaptation. Suddenly, everyone wanted to know about Quentin Crisp.

Quentin Crisp.

Effeminate from a young age, Quentin Crisp suffered relentless teasing as a student and then physical abuse as an adult. As a young man, he dyed his hair red and began to wear makeup. When his father accused him of looking like a male whore, he took up whoring.

Quentin worked in a variety of jobs throughout the 1930s before finally finding long-term employment as a nude model at a government-funded art school. Thus the title of his memoir: The Naked Civil Servant.

Despite the passing of years and the ever-present threat of violence, Quentin Crisp never toned down the gay. He continued to wear garish makeup, colour his hair, paint his nails, and dress outlandishly (or fabulously, depending on your view.)

That didn’t make him many gay friends. Most gays survived by remaining closeted. But hiding Quentin’s homosexuality was a bit like getting glitter out of the carpet. Not gunna happen!

Even after he found fame, his relationship with the gay community remained difficult. He once asked gay liberation activist Peter Tatchell “What do you want liberation from? What is there to be proud of? I don’t believe in rights for homosexuals.”

Then, in the early days of the AIDS crisis, he downplayed the seriousness of the epidemic. However, he was later contrite and made regular donations to AIDS organisations.

An Evening with Quentin Crisp

Following the success of the television adaptation of The Naked Civil Servant, the self-declared stately homo devised a wildly successful one-man show. He toured Australia in 1978. The first half consisted of a monologue based on his memoir. During the second half, he answered written questions from the audience.

Quentin Crisp moved to the US in 1981 and eked out a living through personal appearances, and writing columns for newspapers and magazines. In the 1990s, he found fame as an actor, most notably playing Elizabeth I in Orlando.

At the age of 90, Quentin wrote of a realisation a long time coming.

“Having labelled myself homosexual and having been labelled as such by the wider world, I have effectively lived a ‘gay’ life for most of my years. Consequently, I can relate to gay men because I have more or less been one for so long in spite of my actual fate being that of a woman trapped in a man’s body. I refer to myself as homosexual without thinking because of how I have lived my life. If you are reading this and are gay, think of me as one of your own even though you now know the truth. If it’s confusing for you, think how confusing it has been for me these past ninety years.”

Check out An Evening with Quentin Crisp.

More Peter Tatchell:

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.