1977: Darcy Dugan talks prison sex

In 1977, the NSW Royal Commission on Prisons heard about prison sex from notorious jailbird Darcy Dugan and another inmate.

Another snippet of queercentric news from Australian media history.

The Canberra Times reported that Dugan told the commission that prison provided ‘ideal laboratory conditions’ for cultivating homosexuality. That was a truth long known. Deprived of heterosexual options, and with little else to do, prisoners had a choice of masturbation or same-sex acts.

Consensual gay sex should not be an issue in prisons but anecdotal evidence suggests a high level of coercion.

George de Thouars entered Pentridge as a 22-year-old in 1880. He wrote that despite attempts at segregation, older inmates inevitably gained access to juveniles and ‘corrupted’ them.

A former prisoner shared his impressions of a Queensland jail in 1932.

“I served eight weeks and one day in Boggo Road Gaol. If I had the misfortune to have a son convicted— a boy in his teens — I would shoot him in the dock.”

Another inmate said the same to a different paper.

“Men innocent of the slightest sign of homosexuality when they enter are lucky to get out unimpaired. No matter what strength of character or what their upbringing. In nine cases out of 10 — EVERY 10 — they succumb. And the great pity is that usually, the victims are mere boys and youths.”

But for most of our history, Australian authorities ignored prison rapes, knowing the public had little real knowledge of what went on in prisons.

Darcy Dugan told the inquiry that NSW prison authorities took ‘no steps whatsoever’ to stop prison sex.

Cooma Jail

Another inmate, Raymond Moore, said he saw prisoners at Cooma Jail perform consensual sex acts on each other in full view of prison officers. (The NSW government opened Cooma in 1957 specifically to detain gay prisoners.)

“When I first went there, I worked in the tailor shop. About 30 or 40 worked in the tailor shop and just about all of them were homosexuals. They carried on their love affairs during working hours often in full view of everyone in the shop.”

The Canberra Times reported that Moore alleged prisoners bought stockings and female underwear on the weekly buy-ups.

“He said prisoners performed homosexual acts quite openly in front of prisoners and prison officers but he never saw any prison officer make any attempt to stop what was going on.”

Prison Sex

Prison sex, either consensual or coerced, was never a secret either to prisoners or prison authorities.

A former prisoner wrote about his time in Pentridge in 1920.

“For committing an unnatural offence a judge would sentence a man to three to ten years. Yet the same offence is committed every day in Pentridge.”

Likewise, a former Long Bay warder told a newspaper that prisoners filled their long monotonous hours with “sex, sex and more sex.”

He claimed if he had money for every time he caught prisoners having sex, he could have retired a wealthy man after five years on the job.

A NSW detective sergeant boasted he warned juvenile offenders that if they ended up in Long Bay, they would be “fcked, bashed, murdered, or all three.”

Darcy Dugan, who spoke to the NSW inquiry, claimed he personally detested gays. He must have done a lot of wanking then. Dugan spent half his life in prison, 35 of his 70 years.

Normal prison sex is homosexual

Speaking of wanking, it’s interesting to note the experience of a guy who spent a year in Long Bay, Goulburn and Cooma prisons in 1968 for selling LSD.

“No doubt there is an abnormally high incidence of masturbation but this is only surmise. Normal sex in prison is homosexuality. Most persons there are repeaters and accept incarceration as part of their normal life. While most young men are developing an interest in the opposite sex, for the young offender the only focus of interest is members of his own sex.”

