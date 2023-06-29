NSW

1976 murder of Sydney labourer likely a gay hate crime, inquiry told

Sarah Davison
Images: Supplied/Unsplash

On  September 26, 1976, labourer Barry Jones was stabbed 53 times in a “frenzied attack” that is now being labelled a gay hate crime.

The 41-year-old man had been drinking at a local pub earlier in the evening before heading to a park believed to be a local gay beat.

Semen stains found on Mr Jones’ underwear and trousers suggested that he had engaged in sexual activity shortly before his death.

Mr Jones’ body was found the following morning with 53 stab wounds and a 10cm laceration to his throat.

Counsel Assisting William de Mars said that while evidence in relation to Mr Jones’ sexuality is “ambiguous,” it suggested he was not sexually attracted to women.

Perpetrator likely motivated by a belief that Mr Jones was gay 

A witness who saw two men at the pub in the days or weeks before Mr Jones was murdered gave a statement to police saying: “They knew Barry because they kept saying, ‘that bastard he’s a queer, he’s a poof’.”

“It seems more likely than not that the perpetrator of the crime was motivated by a belief or understanding that Mr Jones was gay,” Mr de Mars told the court.

The “gratuitous infliction of wounds well in excess of those necessary to bring about death” was indicative of a frenzied attack and potentially consistent with a hate-based motivation, he added.

