1976: Both Ways, Dancing Queen, Killing of Georgie

Music blasted down closet doors in 1976. The bisexual anthem, Supernaut’s Molly Meldrum-produced I Like It Both Ways. Rod Stewart’s requiem for a murdered friend in The Killing of Georgie. Freddie Mercury vented for us all in Somebody To Love while we all knew ABBA meant Dancing Queen just for us.

Scroll down for vids if you want to skip the personal reminiscence.

I remember 1976 well. I lived in a student hostel in Gayndah to complete senior because schooling in my hometown of Mundubbera only went to junior. In 1976, I enjoyed my first romance with a longtime friend. But we fcked it up. I thought I was the only gay beyond the black stump and it seems he agreed. We both assumed he was straight and I suffered from imposter syndrome. Years later, after marrying and fathering kids, he came out and solved his mental health issues. But resentment lingered over the pain of our youthful heartbreak and, despite numerous mutual friends, we’ve never spoken in the almost five decades since.

After graduating Year 12, I caught the train to Brisbane where my family moved without me. (Not that bad. They told me they were going and let me know the address.😁) Before the year was out, I started work for the Murdochracy and hit the local gay bars. Before long, I’d be downing hormone pills and living the dream.

But in 1976, I was sustained by a cassette tape of the year’s greatest hits. Songs that gave me reason to hope… to dream… to wish… to breathe… to live!

I Like It Both Ways

Supernaut’s anthem to bisexuality is far from perfect. The references to Johnny’s schizophrenic mind and inability to make up his mind are obviously inept descriptors of bisexuality.

But hey! At the time, all that mattered was that pop music fans the length and breadth of Australia were singing along to liking it both ways and agreeing that was pretty cool. Music is a powerful force for change. I Like It Both Ways helped make non-heterosexuality more acceptable for a while. And its success told us bush kids in small remote towns that everything would be okay.

Johnny is a guy who can’t make up his mind. He says “I like it both ways.”

Johnny’s world is inside out. His daddy thinks he’s insane.

He goes out on the town, flashes around. Is his mind deranged?

Couples walk by. He watches them all. To him they’re all the same.

I like it both ways.

Dancing Queen

We’ll let you dance to it because we’re kind, but remember straight people, this is our song. It says so right there in the title!

ABBA was not really big in the gay circles I moved in. Too saccharine. Overly nice. More for younger teens and grannies. But no one — and I mean NO ONE!!! could resist hitting the floor for Dancing Queen. We all knew ABBA wrote it just for us personally and the Queen referred to was not Elizabeth!

You can dance.

You can jive.

Having the time of your life.

Ooh, see that girl,

Watch that scene,

Digging the dancing queen.

The Killing Of Georgie (Part I & II)

Rod Stewart was a huge star in 1976 and famously heterosexual. Yet he confronted homophobia in song and gazed straight into the camera as he proudly claimed a gay man as a dear friend. Rod Stewart was the ally we needed. Yep. The song was about a murder. But it told us someone gave a fck.

Check out both the original and a duet of the song by Rod Stewart with Boy George earlier this year.

Georgie boy was gay I guess.

Nothin’ more or nothin’ less,

The kindest guy I ever knew,

His mother’s tears fell in vain

The afternoon George tried to explain

That he needed love like all the rest.

Pa said there must be a mistake,

How can my son not be straight,

After all I’ve said and done for him?

Somebody to Love

As an openly bisexual pop star, Freddie Mercury encapsulated the outsider’s sense of isolation and despair at the struggle to find love in a cruel and uncaring world. He gave us strength to keep trying. Thank you, Freddie.

I just got ta get out of this prison cell.

One day I’m gonna be free, Lord,

Find me somebody to love.

