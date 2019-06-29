1972 calls – Hey Israel and ACL – come home

A 1972 Letter to the Editor of The Canberra Times reads like Israel and the ACL wrote it yesterday. Despite all the progress in the world on human rights since 1972, some people learned nothing.

Referencing a missive from St Paul, this time to the Romans, the correspondent, of course, threatens death to homosexuals.

Context

Some modern scholarship on this passage contends that Paul actually meant these words to describe “boilerplate, Hellenistic Jewish” attacks on the Gentiles of the time.

It suggests Paul quoted the missionary diatribes of Hellenistic Judaism against the Gentiles, in order to then refute it with a message of God’s love.

However, those who wish to dwell on the so-called evil of homosexuality as expressed in the seven biblical mentions of the subject, take no interest in examining context in relation to this subject.

Without hesitation, they claim context in relation to injunctions against shaving, tattoos, mixing fibres or rich men going to heaven.

But on the subject of homosexuality, only their literal interpretation of the oft poorly translated biblical tracts will suffice.

Israel and the ACL are prime examples of people who choose to focus on bible passages that condemn others, while ignoring those pertaining to their own life choices.

Homosexual Liberation

Sir. – One of the first Christians had something of interest to say on the current controversy over homosexuality in the opening pages of a letter he wrote to Christians living in Rome: God’s wrath is revealed coming down from heaven upon all the sin and evil of men, whose evil ways prevent the truth from being known. God punishes them, because what men can know about God is plain to them. God Him self made it plain to them. Ever since God created the world. His invisible qualities, both His eternal power and His divine nature, have been clearly seen. Men can perceive them in the things that God has made. So they have no excuse at all! They know God, but they do not give Him the honour that belongs to Him, nor do they thank Him. Instead, their thoughts have become complete nonsense and their empty minds are filled with darkness. They say they are wise, but they are fools . . . Because men are such fools, God has riven them over to do the filthy things their hearts desire, and they do shameful things with each other. They exchange the truth about God for a lie; they worship and serve what God has created instead of the Creator Himself. Who is to be praised for ever? Amen. Because of what men do. God has given them over to shameful passions. Even the women pervert the natural use of their sex by unnatural acts. In the same way the men give up natural sexual relations with women and burn with passion for each other. Men do shameful things with each other, and as a result they receive in themselves the punishment they deserve for their wrongdoing. They know that God’s law says that people who live in this way deserve death. Yet they continue to do these very things – and worse still, they approve of others who do them also. (From the first chapter of Romans, Today’s English Version New Testament.).

DAVE McKAY

Queanbeyan, NSW.

Of course, nothing will dissuade Israel and the ACL from their path.

But hopefully, others will examine their conscience and think, surely we learned something since 1972.

