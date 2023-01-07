1970s Brisbane and the Queens of the Valley

Brooke Tindall looks back to 1970s Brisbane and the entertainers who made Fortitude Valley come alive — The Queens of the Valley.

It’s 10 pm on a Saturday night in 1970s Brisbane. The Siesta Bar in Fortitude Valley has just closed its doors for the night.

Three pairs of high-heels strut along the footpaths of Brunswick Street, making their way to the next bar of the evening – The Silver Dollar.

Sporting an array of brightly coloured op-shop dresses, the night is just starting for the Queens of the Valley.

Eyelids dusted with ice-blue eyeshadow and hair blown out to extravagant volumes.

Lips purse, eyebrows arch, and disapproving straight onlookers give side-eye as they strut by, but the Queens of the Valley take all that in their stride. They gleefully misinterpret criticism as compliment. ‘Thanks darl’. After all, they are iconic.

Fortitude Valley, known by locals as ‘the Valley’, enjoyed a terrible reputation in the 1970s. Home to most things immoral, it played host to illegal business dealings, prostitution, criminal enterprises and promiscuity to suit most tastes.

While many people avoided The Valley for its notorious reputation, it was home for many minority groups outcast from Australian society. To many Italian, First Nations, homosexual and transgender people, it was, by necessity, a place of mutual tolerance.

The 1970s Queens of the Valley considered Brunswick Street their turf – a place where they could dress up and be whoever they wanted to be.

Destiny Rogers entered the drag scene of 1970s Fortitude Valley at just 17 years old.

Drag shows with the Queens of the Valley

Destiny recalls drag shows in the 1970s being theatrical, often involving impersonations of gay icons. There were also a lot of burlesque-type shows- an abundance of feathers was not uncommon.

Compared to today, where drag queens spend thousands of dollars on wigs and outfits, drag used to be quite simple. Thrifted outfits, almost standard glamour makeup though slightly more theatrical, and many queens re-wore their costumes.

A normal Saturday night out for Destiny usually started by getting ready at a fellow queen’s house, a process which she says only took about 30 minutes.

“A couple of us were paid $10 an hour to waitress before the show which was fabulous extra money. And there would be drinking of course – drink was a very important part of it. We’d go backstage, change into our costumes and do the show. Then after the show, we would go looking to pick up!”

Drag Queens and the Law

The 1970s was a time when the world started to appreciate those who didn’t present in traditional gender binaries. David Bowie was one of the biggest rock stars at the time, and well-known for his androgynous style. The Rocky Horror Picture show had also just hit cinemas and people were gaining a love for the exotic creatures they saw on the screen.

However, in conservative Queensland, being transgender or participating in drag wasn’t as widely appreciated or accepted. Stuck in the past, the Joh Bjelke-Petersen Country Party government enforced old laws outlawing homosexuality.

In Queensland, it was legal for men to dress in women’s clothing under the condition that they wore men’s underwear beneath their skirts and dresses. This law apparently existed to prevent confusion for heterosexual men Trans-women were expected to follow this rule, however many didn’t. Drag queens and transgender women would be stopped in the streets and made to strip to enforce this law.

“Drag queens were well known but they weren’t quite the celebrated icons of the gay scene that they are today. To some degree they were despised- probably too strong a word, but it wasn’t so much celebrated then,” said Destiny.

Gay meeting places and corruption

The corruption of establishments in Fortitude Valley worked in favour of Drag Queens. Illegal licensing, gambling, prostitution and late-night alcohol deliveries in back alleys were the norm. High-ranking police officers in these dealings, giving some establishments a level of protection.

Carlton United Brewery owned the Hacienda Hotel with its popular gay downstairs Siesta Bar. The brewery’s links to the ruling National Party offered some protection from police unwilling to risk the wrath of their corrupt political masters.

In the 1970s, Queensland did not issue ‘nightclub’ licences. The places known to the public as ‘clubs’ were, according to their licencing permits, late-night restaurants. The DJs and bands that pumped out blasting disco decibels were classified as background music. Drag shows were ‘after-dinner entertanment’.

The licencing laws required that restaurants served meals to their patrons, regardless of whether or not they partook. That led to some interesting cuisine. The Silver Dollar was famed for its ‘petrified Jelly’ desert. It came in raspberry or lime, though whether it tasted of such flavours, who knew? No one risked chipping their teeth on the ancient concoction with its fossilised peach half sitting perkily atop. Most used the delicacy as an ashtray for their cigarettes.

Keeping the ‘deviants’ in the Valley

The police had a goal of keeping the misfits in The Valley and out of the city.

In the 1970s, CBD Restaurant Old Rowes hosted lunch for the ladies of the city. It had grand chandeliers, carved wood furnishings and a red telephone box.

Unknown to the ladies that lunched there, at night Old Rowes became one of Brisbane’s first gay discos. Three nights a week, Brisbane’s gay community would come together under a mirror ball for an entry fee of $2.

Destiny Rogers recalls the city being off-limits for drag queens. One night, after leaving Old Rowes, a police officer stopped Destiny in Queen Street. After he strip-searched her, he let her continue on her way home, saying, “You f_cking perverts should stay in the Valley!”

