1954: Paul Coates, the show that made America gasp!

In 1954, journalist Paul Coates broadcast the ‘show that made America gasp!” Amidst open discussion of homosexuality, one young man risked everything by coming out as gay on television. Later, another went to jail as a consequence of the show.

Paul Coates did not dedicate an episode of Confidential File to gays out of altruism. He aimed to shock and scandalise. As he wrote in a follow-up newspaper column, Paul Coates saw homosexuality as a ‘serious, unsavoury problem’, which he claimed to feel obliged to warn his viewers about. 🤨

“It happens here. And it happens on a much larger scale than most people are willing to believe. Hiding it or denying it is no way to correct the situation.”

The show featured footage of a Mattachine Society, the early gay rights organisation founded just four years earlier. Conservatively dressed men and women sat around chatting, drinking coffee and eating cookies, in a very unthreatening manner.

The first person to come out on television

During the show, Dale Olson, the 20-year-old secretary of the society, became the first person to come out on television. Dale also stated he did not consider himself abnormal. He was uninterested in any potential ‘cure’ for his sexuality. Despite the show blurring his face, his boss recognised him and he lost his job.

It didn’t matter. The talented young gay rights activist later became one of Hollywood’s most influential publicists.

As the spokesperson for Rock Hudson, Dale convinced the movie star to publicly acknowledge his battle with AIDS. The increased awareness of the disease following that admission prompted increased funding for medical research.

Later, Dale Olson headed publicity campaigns for film franchises like Rambo, Halloween, Rocky, and Superman.

Physique Pictorial

But Paul Coates wanted to shock his viewers. He wanted them to feel threatened by gays.

Towards the end of the show, he brandished a copy of Bob Mizer’s Physique Pictorial, describing it as ‘thinly veiled pornography’ that appealed to sex criminals and sadists.

Check out the thinly veiled pornography yourself: Physique Pictorial December 1953 PDF.

“Esquire for men who wish they weren’t,” he called it.

After the show, Paul Coates pressured the LAPD to take action. But, try as undercover Detective Phillip Barnes might, Bob Mizer refused to sell him nude photographs. However, Lyle Frisby, a young photographer who advertised in Physique Pictorial did sell Barnes a nude photo of a bodybuilder wearing a painted-on posing pouch which easily rubbed off.

A judge sentenced Lyle to a twelve-month prison sentence. A harsh punishment for a young man diagnosed with leukemia. Lyle Frisby died within 12 months of finishing his prison sentence.

The police also charged Bob Mizer with aiding and abetting the sale of lewd pictures because of Lyle’s ad in his magazine.

“These are nothing but pin-up pictures for homosexuals,” said the judge. And then sentenced Bob Mizer to ninety days. But Bob appealed. And he won!

But there were to be more consequences from the Paul Coates broadcast…

Senator Estes Kefauver

Paul Coates and Confidential File attracted national media attention. A year later Senator Estes Kefauver held televised congressional hearings into juvenile delinquency. He called both Bob Mizer and Detective Barnes to testify. Barnes gloated about convicting Lyle Frisby before dishonestly stating that Bob Mizer was also convicted for obscenity and only got off on a technicality.

Bob Mizer did not speak during the hearing but later provided a statement in writing.

He was willing to play the long game. Bob Mizer, of course, worked as a physique photographer until the end of his life. He saw the Supreme Court legalise nudity and lived to witness the beginnings of gay law reform.

Detective Barnes, on the other hand — as Bob revealed in the pages of Physique Pictorial, — was in jail within a year for molesting his stepdaughter.

People in glass houses and all that. Kefauver’s chief counsel also caused the senator grief. James Bobo resigned after admitting to hosting private screenings of stag films for a Memphis student fraternity.

04 May 1954, Tue Los Angeles Mirror (Los Angeles, California) Newspapers.com

