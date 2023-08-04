1953: Douglas Annand – artist vs crooked cops

Our queer past wasn’t all miserable. Even in the days when just an easing off of the persecution of LGBTQIA+ people seemed an impossible dream, we had our heroes. One of them was Douglas Annand, a Toowoomba-born graphic artist. Douglas fought the law, and the law lost.

If Australians could only name one artist in 1953, that artist would be Douglas Annand. Early in his career, he’d designed the poster for the opening of the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Later, he fashioned the ceiling for the Australian pavilion at the 1937 Paris International Exhibition. He was art director of the Australian exhibition at the 1939 New York World’s Fair. His output included ornaments, textiles, and murals. His designs decorated three of the coins in circulation in 1953, including the iconic 1938 penny featuring a bounding kangaroo. Aussies embraced his design in their everyday life.

But that might all have changed after Douglas stopped his car in a dead-end street in Chatswood late on the night of December 5 1952. He decided to use an out-of-the-way public convenience despite being just eight minutes from home. Leaving his wallet, money and wristwatch in his car, Douglas walked through a pitch-black pedestrian rail underpass, crossed an oval, and entered the unlit Chatswood Park Public Lavatory. Soon after, he was arrested by three plain clothes members of the Vice Squad.

It was a violent encounter.

The three big burly policemen later accused the slightly built artist of attacking them. They also insisted they did not lay a single finger on the arrested man. But in court, a doctor testified that when he subsequently examined Douglas Annand, he observed a black eye, along with multiple bruises and abrasions consistent with the injuries from punches and kicks.

Chatswood Park Public Lavatory

Douglas Annand was infuriated by his arrest. Rather than meekly pay a fine – or bribe – as most men did to avoid unfavourable publicity, he fought the police in court. The hearing lasted an unheard-of 11 days and took evidence from 21 witnesses.

Sergeant Stanley Cameron told the court that on the night of December 5, he was on plain clothes duty in Chatswood Park with two constables. He saw Douglas Annand enter a public toilet in the park and come out a few minutes later. After looking around, Douglas went back into the toilet. Cameron followed him. He alleged that inside the lavatory, Douglas reached out a hand to grope at his clothing and made an indecent suggestion. The sergeant claimed he then told Douglas he was under arrest for soliciting. However, Douglas Annand resisted and dragged the cop outside where they both fell on the grass. Despite the two constables coming to their sergeant’s aid, the artist allegedly continued his aggression, kicking and punching the three police officers.

Douglas testified that he thought the plainclothes police were robbers, especially when they tried to confine him in a private vehicle. Turns out Sergeant Cameron enjoyed permission to use his own car on stakeouts at Chatswood Park.

Witnesses from a nearby pub testified to seeing the fight and hearing Douglas calling for help. In fact, one small group ran to a nearby phone booth and called the police, unaware the men conducting the assault were cops. None of the witnesses saw Douglas Annand strike the coppers. But a man driving by testified to seeing three men hold Douglas on the ground while they pummelled him.

An immoral purpose

Despite the evidence, Magistrate Doolan found Douglas Annand guilty of soliciting Sergeant Cameron for an immoral purpose, assault, resisting arrest, and damaging Cameron’s clothing.

While Doolan admitted to finding the cops ‘evasive’, he ignored the evidence of witnesses who saw Douglas kicked as ‘mistaken’.

Bruises and injuries, the magistrate declared, normally constituted corroborative evidence of kicking and punching. But not this time.

“There were other features in this case.”

Yeah? What?

“The police version was that they never punched or kicked him.”

Of course, they said that! So fcking what?

Gay sex in NSW in the 1950s

In the 1950s, male-on-male sex acts of any variety remained illegal in NSW. The Police Commissioner — out, loud, and proud homophobe Colin Delaney — described homosexuality as ‘Australia’s greatest menace’.

The Vice Squad became a lucrative posting. The ‘crime’ usually occurred in dark, out-of-the-way spots and corrupt police could supplement their pay with bribes. Their victims, terrified of not only prosecution but public exposure and persecution, would never say a word. Magistrates inevitably took the word of police over that of men alleged to have hung around public toilets late at night and made obscene proposals to innocent young policemen.

And so… entrapment, violence, false evidence and blackmail became standard tools for policing gay sex.

11 Jun 1958, Wed The Sydney Morning Herald (Sydney, New South Wales, New South Wales, Australia) Newspapers.com

Douglas Annand

Douglas Annand had a lot to lose. He only recently bought an expensive new house where he lived with his wife and two sons. His work decorated the Australian public space, so Douglas relied on staying in public grace to retain his income.

But he did not skulk away into the dark and hope to put it all behind him. He appealed.

The Appeal

Judge Nield heard the case in the Quarter Sessions Appeals Court. On the first day of the trial, the judge heard the prosecution evidence and Douglas Annand’s denial. But on the second day, as Douglas prepared to re-enter the witness box, Judge Nield declared he had heard enough.

The day before, Sergeant Cameron had described and showed with his hands, how Douglas had stood inside the Chatswood toilet when he first encountered him, and what movements he had made.

That night, Judge Nield made his own visit to Chatswood.

“Having viewed the locality, I do not desire to hear any more evidence. I am satisfied that the charge is baseless.

“Sergeant Cameron alleged that certain things were seen by him in the lavatory…

“The night before, with counsel, I had a view of the spot.

“The place is a particularly dark and objectionable place. Cameron alleged that Annand was in a certain position.

“I am perfectly satisfied, having viewed the lavatory, that that was a wicked and dastardly lie, and that the most lynx-eyed sergeant in the Force could not have seen what was alleged, and, having taken that view of Sergeant Cameron’s evidence on vital matters, I disbelieve the whole of his evidence.”

Judge Nield on Magistrate Doolan

Judge Nield described Doolan as an ‘experienced and eminent magistrate’.

But…

“This is the sort of thing where the very making of the charge causes an instant prejudice against the person charged, and although, in the magistrate’s reasons, certain fundamental principles are referred to, I am satisfied he has been unable to get rid of that feeling of prejudice…

“He has approached the matter on the footing that the person charged must establish his innocence, and because of the prejudice in his mind against the person because of the charge made against him, he is unable to come to the conclusion that he has established his innocence.”

In other words, in NSW courts, men accused of gay sex, were simply assumed guilty on the uncorroborated evidence of the arresting officer.

Wicked and dastardly lie

Accusing a police sergeant of a ‘wicked and dastardly lie’ was guaranteed to generate headlines.

Judge Nield said he believed Douglas Annand innocent of the charges.

“He does not have to prove his innocence. I am satisfied of it. I formed an extremely favourable impression of his bearing in the witness box.

“The appeal accordingly was allowed, and all convictions were set aside.

“The arrest was unlawful, and he was entitled to resist the arrest with all the means in his power.”

News of the successful appeal prompted a flood of celebratory phone calls and telegrams to the Annand home. Douglas lost none of his business contracts and remained one of Australia’s most successful and in-demand artists.

Sergeant Cameron was sacked and the coppers eased off on their policing of gay sex, wary of the increased scrutiny on the evidence they offered in court.

Later, pressure from the police union saw Cameron reinstated. Then, Commissioner Delaney browbeat the government into legislating a new charge for use against gays.

But we’ll take our wins where we find them. Douglas Annand later told a gay friend the cops had asked for a bribe which he refused to pay. What a brave man. We salute you.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.