1946: mistranslation birthed modern Christian homophobia

A new documentary delves into an issue QNews raised back in 2019. That the word homosexual only appeared in the Bible in 1946. 1946: The Mistranslation That Shifted a Culture brings the receipts.

Scroll down for video preview of 1946: The Mistranslation That Shifted a Culture.

Not only did the word homosexual first appear in the Bible in 1946. It happened in error, and the committee responsible knew of their error.

It all started with that old sinner Paul

Paul the Apostle ranks second only to Christ himself as the most influential thinker of early Christianity. He either wrote or heavily influenced about half the New Testament. Although Jewish, Paul was writing for a Gentile audience so he wrote in Greek.

The main offending passage from which much modern Christian homophobia stems, is Paul’s 1 Corinthians 6:9–10. The committee responsible for the 1946 RSV Bible, translated a word Paul made-up as homosexual, and numerous subsequent bibles followed suit.

Do you not know that the unrighteous will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived; neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor homosexuals, nor thieves, nor the covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor swindlers, will inherit the kingdom of God.

But did Paul write ‘homosexual‘?

No!

He easily could have. He had the choice of over a dozen words the Greeks used for homosexuals. But, as QNews explained in 2019, he used none of them. The word a 20th-century committee later translated as homosexual was a word he made up.

Arsenokoites

Some believe Paul coined arsenokoites from arsenos koiten, a phrase used in an earlier Greek translation of the Old Testament to refer to temple prostitution. The Greeks already used a similar word for homosexuals: androkoites (man-bedder). If Paul wished to say homosexual, he could have said it. He didn’t.

As Dale Martin, Professor of Religious Studies at Yale University, once explained, “I am not claiming to know what arsenokoites meant. I am claiming that no one knows what it meant.”

Many believe Paul meant temple prostitution. Martin Luther assumed in his translation that the invented word referred to child molestation.

1946: The Mistranslation That Shifted a Culture

The new documentary by Sharon ‘Rocky’ Roggio exposes that the committee which introduced homosexual into the Bible in 1946 knew about their error. Researchers discovered a letter from a young seminarian among the committee’s files that pointed out the dangerous implications of the mistranslation.

The head of the committee replied, acknowledging the mistake and committing to correct it. However, that correction never happened until 1971 by which time numerous other translations had copied the error. The damage was done.

Expect gay-hating Bible-bashers to twist themselves in knots trying to explain this away. They’ll walk a camel through an eye of a needle if that’s what it takes to continue demonising people different to themselves. But the receipts are in.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.