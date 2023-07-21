1944: the girls of Stalag 383, drag queen POWs

In 1944, Australian Prisoner of War (POW) Corporal Walter Dressler wrote home to his sister in Perth about the girls of Stalag 383, the drag queen POWs who helped keep prisoners’ spirits up during their WWII internment.

Walter’s sister shared his letter and a few photos with the Perth Mirror. The prisoners who volunteered to organise the entertainment at Stalag 383 worked hard. In addition to variety shows, they mounted costumed productions of Gilbert and Sullivan musicals with full cast and chorus. With no women in the prison camp, drag queen POWS filled the female roles in the stage productions.

Walter Dressler sent his sister a few photographs including the one below. It shows an English drag queen POW who performed as a crooner in the camp shows. Walter explained to his sister what went into making her costume.

“Our wardrobe staff at the camp designed his costume. They made the hat from gauze, string, cardboard, tape, cellophane, silk and a handkerchief.

“The coat was made from an Army shirt, embroidered with wool of all colours.

“Into the frock went more gauze, cellophane, and woollen pom-poms, while several hankies made the underskirt. The bodice and full-length mittens were hand-crocheted by our lads here.”

*The Perth Mirror mistakenly placed Corporal Dressler in Stalag 388. However, Australian War Memorial records indicate he was in 383.

More wartime drag queens:

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.