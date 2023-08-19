1944: Antigay propaganda back in the day

Antigay propaganda is everywhere. Irrational… but people still fall for it. Some things never change. During WWII, as the Nazi regime tried its hardest to exterminate gays, the British boosted patriotic fervour by accusing the mass-killing homophobic junta of being…

…gay!

July 1944

By July 1944, the Germans were losing the war. They faced advancing Russian forces in the East while the Allies pushed forward from the West and the South. But as the Third Reich fought for its very survival, the Adelaide Mail published a story about Hitler conscripting 15 and 16-year-old boys from occupied countries to ‘service’ his troops.

Sound familiar?

Classic antigay propaganda — predatory gays preying on innocent children.

From the Adelaide Mail:

PEER SAYS NAZIS USE BOYS FOR IMMORAL PURPOSES

You hear plenty of reports that Hitler is so short of manpower that he is using 15 and 16-year-old boy conscripts on the Normandy front.

“Dangerous, naive nonsense,” says the Marquess of Donegall.

“These boys are incorporated in the Wehrmacht primarily for immoral purposes.”

The Marquess recalls the undisputed fact that Prussia is the most homosexual nation in the world.

“Prussian military academies have long been the breeding grounds of vice.”

Britishers, who have read the full story about the Nazi pretty-boy Roehm and the sex-maniac Goebbels, agree that there is no reason to be either generous or mealy-mouthed about the modern Nazis and their Prussian associates.

“The naivete of some sections of the Allied Press astounds me—or is it afraid of shocking the people?

“We read stories of 15 and 16-year-old conscripts from occupied countries captured with German troops in Normandy.

“The implication is that Hitler is so short of manpower that he makes these lads bear arms. This is dangerous nonsense.”

Fact-checking the Marquess of Donegall’s antigay propaganda

Edward Chichester, 6th Marquess of Donegall, was a member of the House of Lords and a distinguished British war correspondent. But not above a fine line in bullshit in aid of king and country.

Prussia is the most homosexual nation in the world?

Militaristic Prussia, with its capital in Berlin, drove German unification. Frederick the Great, the state’s most famous warrior king, was gay. Renowned sexologist and advocate for sexual minorities, Magnus Hirschfeld, was born in Prussia and founded his Institute of Sex Research in Berlin. During the Weimar Republic which preceded the Nazi regime, Berlin became the gay capital of the world.

But…

Throughout history, various nations accused people from other countries of a national predisposition to gay sex. Same with sheep shagging. During the 20th century, the anglosphere commonly referred to anal sex — and by extension, homosexuality — as Greek. But back in the 16th and 17th centuries, the French nicknamed it the Italian vice. Then, in the 18th, they settled on England as Buggery Central.

However, in the late 19th century the flippant French changed their mind again. They referred now to the German vice. Men loitering in Parisian pissoirs sounded each other out by asking “Do you speak German?”

But the Prussians could have pointed the Marquess to British boarding schools as other infamous ‘breeding grounds of vice’.

Who’s a pretty boy then?

‘Nazi pretty-boy Roehm’ seems to refer to assassinated gay Nazi paramilitary leader, Ernst Röhm. Truly, the Marquess knew better. No one who ever saw Röhm’s weathered visage with its prominent battle scars, ever called the murderous thug a pretty boy.

Boy prostitutes

As to Edward Chichester’s main claim…

Sadly, child prostitution and child rape are not uncommon in war. Undoubtedly some German soldiers paid boys for sex. But British, American, Russian, Australian, Hungarian and other soldiers no doubt committed the same crime.

There is no evidence that the Nazis took time to organise boy brothels amidst their desperate efforts to avoid defeat in 1944.

But there is plenty of evidence that they recruited and conscripted child soldiers. From January 1943, boys from the Hitler Youth manned anti-aircraft batteries. The following year, Allied forces decimated the 12th SS-Panzer Division Hitlerjugend comprising 16 and 17-year-old boys. Soon, the desperate Nazis would conscript every German male between 16 and 60 into the Volkssturm (People’s Army). But 16 was only the official minimum age. Boys as young as twelve served and died in the Volkssturm.

But the Marquess of Donegall did not consider sending children into battle sufficiently outrageous. So, he invented the story of Hitler’s conscripted boy prostitutes.

But plus ça change. The more things change, the more they stay the same. Similar antigay propaganda spews today from the mouths of right-wing ideologues in Russia, America, Turkey, Poland, Hungary, Iran, Australia and numerous other countries.

This fight is never over. Never!

Watch: Hitler awarding Iron Crosses to child soldiers outside the Führerbunker in Berlin, March 1945. Heartbreaking!

