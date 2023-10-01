1929: Gay artist Adrian Feint – hiding in plain sight

In 1929, Adrian Feint boldly queered the Rum Corps for the cover of Australia’s most prestigious magazine, The Home. The bachelor artist lived a nigh-on open gay life in an era famed for inflicting cruel social and legal punishment on the non-heterosexual. But like many others, Adrian Feint practised the age-old skill of hiding in plain sight.

The Rums Corp

The Rum Corps gained notoriety for mounting Australia’s only military coup. From 1792, the British regiment ruled New South Wales through their control of rum, the colony’s de facto currency. When a new Governor tried to exercise control in 1808, they mutinied — not an unfamiliar experience for William Bligh. The mutineers then commanded the colony until brought under control by Governor Lachlan Macquarie in 1810.

Many words were written about the Rum Corps. Pretty was not one of them.

But in his illustration for The Home, Adrian Feint gifted a handsome young Rum Corps soldier a glorious complexion, winged eyeliner and full, painted lips.

Did anyone complain?

No!

Were aspersions cast about the artist’s sexuality?

No! Not until decades later. Meanwhile, Adrian’s art career flourished.

Hiding in plain sight

In the 1970s, early Lesbian and Gay activism prompted public discussion of previously taboo topics. Read the papers of the time and it seems that these people came out of nowhere. Australian history contained only scant references to queer people.

Occasionally, ‘perverts’ made the headlines — jailed for private, consenting, adult sex acts considered a threat to our very civilisation. There were of course men jailed for sexual assaults on other men or boys, but like now, far fewer than those guilty of similar crimes against women and girls. A couple of ‘passing women’ caused media sensations, for crimes both imagined and real.

But, all in all, Dorothea MacKellor’s wide brown land seemed a predominantly heterosexual place.

Old blokes shook their heads and muttered, “They weren’t around in my day.”

But they were. Only less visible, always mindful of the harsh social and legal proscriptions against their identities and orientations.

Historical erasure

The work of undoing the historical erasure of queer people from Australian history started slowly. Tedious work for our pioneering queer historians, trawling through unindexed, faded documents in dusty, poorly-lit archives, rewarded with only the occasional smidgen of information. We owe them so much. Because those fragments eventually added up. Dots were joined, connections made, networks identified, and a history recovered.

But still, our existence before the seventies seemed overwhelmingly bleak. Queer people apparently led furtive lives, hiding their identities and orientations from friends, family, neighbours and workmates or facing ostracisation and even criminal prosecution.

But, it turns out, not all.

In recent years, digitisation has revealed a fuller picture. A trans man living out his dreams in North Queensland, and — hiding in plain sight.

A local volunteer for numerous community endeavours, lauded in Ferntree Gully for his community service despite a six-month sentence in 1933 for consenting gay sex acts.

A relentlessly camp and internationally famous ballet dancer who lived openly with another man, awarded Australian of the Year in 1965.

Then there’s the butch AF, civic-minded doctor and her devoted girlfriend. Lilian Cooper and Jo Bedford lived together in Brisbane for 56 years from 1891 and after death, reunited for eternity in a common grave at Toowong cemetery. But everyone overlooked their obvious lesbian relationship out of respect for their lifetime of good deeds. Hiding in plain sight.

Adrian Feint

This country boy from regional NSW always loved art, decorating his school books with illustrations and enrolling in the Sydney Art School at 18. He served on the Western Front during WWI as an ambulance driver, receiving praise for his gallantry.

Back home in Sydney in the 1920s, his illustrations for The Home and Art in Australia made Adrian Feint an artist of note. As did his good looks and social acumen. Described as ‘a remarkably handsome man’ and always immaculately dressed, Adrian was a popular addition to gala social occasions like the annual Artist’s Ball.

But Adrian never bothered with ‘beards’. He did not parade attractive young debutantes as cover for his sexuality. In the mid to late twenties, he is regularly mentioned in the company of young Sydney socialite John Pye. A 1924 social column noted their presence at the Society of Artists’ Show.

“Adrian Feint turned a Byronic gaze on his world, while his companion, the volatile John Pye, radiated sunshine.”

John Winter

However, in 1930, Adrian met the love of his life. Described in the papers as a close friend and patron, John Winter actually lived with the artist. They were life partners.

Born into a wealthy Broken Hill grazing family, John owned a historic house in the NSW Southern Highlands. The beautiful lush gardens of Nattai Lodge were perhaps a response to the despised barren landscape of his youth. He was no fan of the Hill.

From 1932, the couple lived between Adrian’s new flat in Elizabeth Bay’s exclusive Darnley Hall and John’s house at Mittagong.

A 1932 social snippet describes a ‘band of merrymakers’ invading Adrian’s flat for a party — among their numbers, John Winter. It seems he slipped out the back door of his abode and then turned up at the front pretending to be a guest. Hiding in plain sight!

However, the pair enjoyed the luxury of a wide set of Bohemian artist friends, both aware of, and accepting of, their relationship. They also networked with other gays like the artist Donald Friend and author Patrick White.

Meanwhile, Adrian’s art career went from strength to strength. In addition to magazine illustration and graphic art, he made a lucrative career in bookplates. Rather than just scrawl their name on the inside page of their books, wealthy people of the era commissioned personalised bookplates. A not-so-subtle reminder to anyone who borrowed the book to return it to the rightful owner.

Setting up a studio in the gardens of Nattai Lodge, Adrian Feint pursued his true ambition — oil painting.

In 1939, he received a commission to paint tropical fish and parrots on the glass panels for the Australian pavilion at the New York World’s Fair. He worked on that project with fellow gay artist Douglas Annand.

Along with Douglas, Adrian also volunteered during WWII as a camouflage artist for the defence forces.

Post-war, Adrian’s oil paintings attracted critical acclaim. His paintings of flowers were especially popular.

In 1955, Adrian and John moved from Darnley Hall to Elizabeth Bay’s now more upmarket Ashdown Apartments. Sir James McGregor, Australia’s largest wool buyer and a wealthy art patron, had gifted Adrian an apartment in the building. He lived there the rest of his life, dying in 1971.

When John Winter died in 1987, the Australian Financial Review paid discreet tribute to John and Adrian’s lifetime partnership.

“Leading Patron goes out ever so Feintly” read the headline on his obituary.

Still hiding in plain sight.

