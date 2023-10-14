1923: What The Bulletin said about gays a century ago

In 1923, The Bulletin reviewed Austrian writer Emil Lucka’s How Love Evolved and explained why the ancient Greeks were allegedly so partial to same-sex relationships.

First published in 1880, The Bulletin became Australia’s longest-running magazine and a highly influential publication. But it was often wrong. Notoriously racist for much of its history, the magazine’s banner at one time read ‘Australia for the White Man’.

But in 1923, The Bulletin sought to explain why ancient Greek men found something as ‘repulsive’ as same-sex love so attractive. Simple really, to a 1923 misogynist. Women were only any good for making babies. Men were just as attractive, handier in a fight, and more sensible. 😲

Think I’m exaggerating? Then read on…

The Bulletin, April 19, 1923

“Certainly the Greeks took to homosexuality,” wrote the Bulletin’s reviewer.

And then he explained why…

“The Greek man, like most modern men, discovered that women could give him very little worthwhile if he did not want an heir.

“The French, a very wise people, crystallised this into epigrams. ‘All women are much the same when the candle is put out’.

“If a Greek had to fight, his woman-friend would probably run away. But a man might possibly stand bravely by his side and fight it out. And if he wanted a sensible companion, undoubtedly he was more likely to find it in a man than in a woman.

“Even if he wanted beauty, as a Greek generally did, then the kalokagathos, the good and beautiful, was quite as likely to be found in a young man as in a young woman. As most people have thought while gazing on our young Australians on the beaches any afternoon.

“Because of this love of beauty and superiority of the male for a workaday companion, the Greeks encouraged these homosexual unions, which now seem so repulsive. The Theban Sacred Band and the Spartan soldiery fought most nobly…

“Even in art, the Greeks seem to have thought that a kind of middle sex was more truly beautiful than either extreme, devising the hermaphrodite figure, which you could not call either man or woman but still was extraordinarily beautiful.”

