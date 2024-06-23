1903: Trans men discreetly living their authentic lives

Who knows how many trans men manage to live their lives without public intrusion? In 1903, the Brisbane Truth reported on the death of a Melbourne military figure.

“Not long ago, there died in Victoria, a person who for many years had belonged to the Mounted Rifles. One of the company who acted as escort to the Governor at Flemington on Cup Day. This person had no beard, and it is related that the Governor’s party used to joke about his ugliness. He was a splendid horseman, and carried off prizes for quickness and neatness in drill. Had he lived, he would have commanded one of the Victorian contingents in South Africa. He was much esteemed and respected by all the troopers, and Colonel Tom Price was very proud of him.

“He joined with glee in the smutty story-telling, and used the conveniences of the camp like the other troopers. During the maritime strike, he was one of the troopers set apart for the work of shooting down and laying ’em out. When he died in a country town in Victoria, a few years ago, the doctor called in to attend upon this warrior bold discovered him to be a woman.

“It was an old woman on horseback that the lively aides joked about as they drove to the Cup, and an old woman in breeches was one of Victoria’s most distinguished heroes in the terrible and blood-curdling sham fights which periodically take place in Albert Park.”

More Trans Men

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.