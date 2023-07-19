1902: Vintage Rentboys – exposé of male sex workers

In 1902, the Sydney Truth published an exposé of Melbourne’s male sex workers. The paper included sketches of the most notorious vintage rentboys.

Truth’s publisher intended to launch a Victorian edition later in 1902. So, the male sex worker exposé was part of a publicity blitz to introduce his scandal-laden rag to Victorians. The article began with mentions of prominent Melburnians known for kept-boys.

Male sex workers

“One very opulent bookmaker, now dead, kept a n****r boy for his vile purposes. Another, since married a very beautiful wife, kept two youthful consorts of the same unnatural type.

“A highly placed legal luminary also came under the baleful suspicion of Oscar Wilde-ism, and it is notorious in theatrical circles that more than one actor is boycotted by his brother pros on account of his abhorrent habits.

“The jaded appetites of such individuals fail to respond to the ordinary sexual emotion which satisfies the normal man. They seek stimulus in a resort to practices that rank only second in age to the oldest profession in the world…

“As things are now in Melbourne, public resorts are defiled by the loathsome presence of shameless creatures who slink there for the vilest of purposes. The large gardens adjacent to Melbourne have become glaringly conspicuous in this respect.”

Little Peach and other vintage rentboys

Truth related the arrest in 1901 of 35-year-old Walter Carne Brownlow, caught bonking a 22-year-old clerk in the Treasury Gardens in the middle of the night. Walter arrived in Australia by ship in the early 1890s. By day, he worked as a music teacher, and by night, catered for what the paper described as “a circle of clients, whom he abominably accommodated just like any woman of the town.”

Walter’s working name was Little Peach and the cops found a letter from a very satisfied customer in his pocket.

“Dear Little Peach,

When am I to see and be with you again to press your plump arse?

I dream of you sleeping, and waking. I long to be with you again. Write by return and make an appointment.

Yours lovingly, Oscar.”

It seems that like Little Peach, most male sex workers of the era worked day jobs. Perhaps to avoid being charged with having no lawful visible means of support.

Vintage Melbourne rentboy Miladi worked as a groom. The police complained his employment made it difficult to bring charges against him. In other words, he was too clever for them. They could not catch him in the act of sex with his clients.

Similarly, Nana was employed as the pianist at a well-known brothel. But Truth pointed out that was merely cover for his real job. He tickled the ivories and the testes, employed by the brothel to satisfy the sexual tastes of certain well-known men about town.

The Princess

Lastly, The Princess, who doesn’t seem to have worked a day job and was often arrested. But never for a sexual crime. The cops never caught him at it but they did bring charges of insulting behaviour because of complaints from men The Princess propositioned.

He took his name from his place of work — Princes Bridge — which he allegedly ‘haunted’.

Truth reported the vintage Melbourne rentboys tended to dress alike, probably in order to signify their availability to customers. They wore flowing butterfly ties and flowers, as well as buttoning their coats in a certain style. They also employed secret signs apparently known to potential customers. Perhaps an index finger thrust rapidly backwards and forth between pursed lips. That always works.😜

More vintage rent boys:

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.