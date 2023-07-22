1895: Princesse Edmond de Polignac, Winnaretta Singer

In 1895, the Ladies Chitchat column of Brisbane’s The Week newspaper reported that Princesse Edmond de Polignac, otherwise Winnaretta Singer of the sewing machine dynasty, intended to open a shop in Paris.

Not, as the paper explained, because she needed the dosh. “She is enormously rich.”

She was also a lesbian. Despite that, at the age of 22, Winnaretta Singer married Frenchman Prince Louis de Scey-Montbéliard. More for the title than anything else it seems.

On their wedding night, the prince discovered his lesbian bride not in the closet but atop it. Armed with an umbrella, she threatened to kill him if he touched her. He never touched her and a few years later the marriage was annulled.

However, Winnaretta Singer now had a taste for the social standing that came with a royal title. And luckily sometimes things just fall into place. The sewing machine heir entered a ‘lavender marriage’ with an older gay prince whose granny was bosom buddies with Marie Antoinette. (You couldn’t make this shit up.) Did I hear you say Nepo Kids?

The marriage was a huge success and reportedly immensely satisfying to both. The Prince and Princesse enjoyed extremely active sex lives, her with women, him with men, and never the twain shall meet. It worked.

Winnaretta’s affairs included the wealthy painter Romaine Brooks, composer and conductor Ethel Smyth, writers Violet Trefusis and Virginia Woolf, and pianist Renata Borgatti.

Although she shared Paris (and multiple lovers) with another wealthy lesbian American expatriate, Winnaretta pretended not to know Natalie Clifford Barney. Winnaretta was out but Natalie was OUT!!! and a touch too flamboyant for the princesse’s taste.

Princesse Edmond de Polignac and her husband both loved music, the prince a well-regarded amateur composer. They opened their Paris mansion to prominent artistic and literary luminaries. After the prince’s death, Winnaretta continued the salon.

She also contributed significantly to charitable causes, building a housing project for the working poor and shelters for the homeless among other endeavours.

