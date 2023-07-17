1891: Dr Lilian Cooper and Miss Josephine Bedford 🏳️‍🌈

In 1891, Dr Lilian Cooper and Miss Josephine Bedford arrived in Brisbane. Lilian had accepted a position as Queensland’s first lady doctor.

The Illustrated Sydney News reported the arrival of Dr Lilian Cooper from the UK. It included a portrait of the new lady doctor. Josephine Bedford’s arrival as Dr Cooper’s companion did not rate a mention. However, she and Lilian met in their teens and were an established couple by the time they arrived in Brisbane.

The first lady doctor and her companion would remain together until the end… and beyond. Lilian Cooper died in 1947, 56 years after the couple’s arrival in Brisbane. She was buried in Toowong cemetery. When Josephine died in 1955, she joined Lilian in the same grave. They are together for eternity. 🏳️‍🌈❤️🏳️‍🌈

In No Easy Path, the life and times of Lilian Violet Cooper, Lilian’s biographer told how she and Josephine Bedford met when Jo visited relatives near Lilian’s family home in Kent.

“Josephine was a woman after her own heart. She yearned to go to university but her parents would not permit her to leave home.

“Hearing of Lilian’s desire and determination to become a doctor, she aided and abetted her. Josephine read a feature in a prominent society paper in which a woman doctor answered questions sent in by readers. She wrote to the doctor and asked a question about freckles. Seemingly, as an afterthought, she added a query about the procedure to be followed by a woman wishing to enter a medical school.”

In Horsewhip the Doctor, Patrick Ross wrote about Lilian and Jo’s move to London.

“The two shared lodgings in Russell Square and while Lilian Cooper went to her lectures in medicine, Josephine Bedford studied painting. When Lilian Cooper completed her medical course in 1890, English colleges of physicians and of surgeons still refused women permission to sit for their conjoint diploma in medicine and surgery.

“They were forced to journey to Scotland or Ireland where the colleges were more favourably disposed to the idea of female doctors.

“Lilian Cooper chose Scotland and after passing the conjoint examinations of the Royal College of Physicians and of the Royal College of Surgeons, Edinburgh, and the faculty of Physicians and Surgeons, Glasgow, she received a licentiate from Edinburgh. She was now Dr Lilian Cooper.”

