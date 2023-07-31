1848: Tassie’s Coal Mines, sinkholes of vice & infamy

The colonial overlords of Van Diemen’s Land (present-day Tassie) tried everything they could to stop the convict workers at the Plunkett Point Coal Mines from buggering each other. But, according to bureaucrats, the underground workings remained ‘sinkholes of vice and infamy’.

The Coal Mines began operation in 1833 as a place of punishment for the ‘worst of the worst’. The place quickly gained notoriety for the high level of hot, sweaty man-on-man action.

Originally, authorities imprisoned the convicts in wooden barracks. Beneath the barracks: 16 dark, soundproof, and almost airless, solitary punishment cells constructed from sandstone. Men spent up to 30 days in those hellholes.

But there was worse. Four more solitary cells were located deep in the depths of underground mines. Overnight incarceration must have felt like being buried alive.

The Coal Mines

The convict coal miners began their shifts two at a time. They sat facing each other on a metal bar as workmates let out the attached rope and lowered them 303 feet down a shaft. It was hot, humid, and dark at the bottom. Reverend Henry Phibbs Fry visited the Coal Mines in 1847 and risked the perilous descent to see the mining operation for himself.

“On reaching the bottom we would have been in complete darkness but for the lights borne by some men. We groped our way with difficulty along passages.

“The air was so damp, that our lamps could only with difficulty be kept burning. Several of them went out… The few lamps attached to the walls at long intervals seemed like sparks glimmering in the mist. Not many yards from them, the passage was in perfect darkness.

“There were 83 men at work in the mines when I visited them. They worked without any other clothing than their trousers and perspired profusely. They were under the charge of a prisoner-overseer and a prisoner-constable…

“Having had full evidence of the deeds of darkness perpetrated in the mines, I contemplated the naked figures, faintly perceptible in the gloom, with feelings of horror. Such a scene is not to be forgotten.”

‘Sinkholes of vice and infamy’

By the ‘deeds of darkness’, Reverend Fry meant buggery. The authorities constantly fretted about fornicating felons. In 1845 they ordered the construction of stone barracks containing 108 separate cells to help segregate the prisoners at night and stop them from indulging in that ‘most horrid offence’. They had 36 more isolation cells built at the same time.

And they punished the convicts mercilessly. But floggings and spells in isolation appeared to have little effect.

The Lieutenant Governor of Van Diemen’s Land visited the Coal Mines in 1846. He reported that ‘unnatural crime had been more than ordinarily prevalent for some time past’.

Despairing at the level of sexual activity, authorities increased surprise nighttime visits to the convict’s accommodation. They bored peepholes in the doors and shutters of the sleeping quarters so they could spy out copulating convicts. But they worried most about the dark underground passages in the Coal Mines, describing them as ‘sinkholes of vice and infamy’. So, the bureaucrats ordered additional lighting installed in the mines.

Evil Practices

But when Reverend Fry visited in late 1847, he reported the convicts were still “in the habit of committing shocking crimes and that there was no means of putting a stop to their evil practices.”

The Comptroller General said the same in 1848.

“Great care has been taken to prevent unnatural crimes among the convicts at the Coal Mines. Yet from the extreme difficulty of maintaining complete surveillance over the men while at work, the Coal Mines always has been in this respect, the least satisfactory of all the stations.”

The Coal Mines only ever produced low-quality coal so in 1848 the Governor gave up. He ordered the facility shut on ‘moral and financial grounds’.

