$165k raised to restore Priscilla Queen of the Desert bus

Donations to a campaign to rescue and restore the original bus from Priscilla, Queen of the Desert have come in from all over the world.

The much-loved 1994 Australian film is celebrating its 30th birthday this year.

Three decades on, the long-lost original bus from Priscilla has been found – in a state of extreme disrepair – in regional New South Wales.

The 1976 Hino freighter bus will now be professionally restored and immortalised in Birdwood’s National Motor Museum.

On Friday, the History Trust of South Australia launched a campaign calling for donations.

After a $100,000 boost from the South Australian government, in just a few days donations have surpassed $165,000.

Joyous piece of Australian culture

National Motor Museum Director Paul Rees said Priscilla’s global fanbase meant the first donations came in from overseas before Aussies awoke on Friday.

“There were donations from France [and] there were German messages,” Paul told SA radio station Power FM.

“My favourite was Mimi from Minnesota, who wrote, ‘Good on you guys, love this film and well done for getting the bus. Here’s 250 bucks.’

“Priscilla is an icon. It’s a worldwide hit. This movie was 30 years ago and our restoration project will be a great tourism attraction for South Australia.”

The museum’s ultimate goal, Paul said, is “a huge exhibition to honour this joyous piece of Australian culture.”

“As a social history museum, our mission is to tell the history of Australia through the lens of motoring,” he said.

“That comes to us in all sorts of ways, including culture. The road movie is Australia’s thing, isn’t it? Priscilla is one of those.”

Paul Rees said Priscilla director Stephan Elliott and the cast considered the bus the fourth member of the ensemble.

“I think just like any decent person who’s fallen on hard times, we need to give her some love and attention,” he said.

Priscilla’s rescue mission spanned multiple states

When a landowner in the town of Ewingar came forward with the discovery, Paul Rees immediately set out from Adelaide.

He said he drove for 40 hours on a six-day round trip interstate to see Priscilla recovered.

“We took her off the farm in the hilltop in NSW’s northern rivers region, very isolated,” he recalled.

“We got up there and watched the bus go off to Brisbane. It was so fragile that we had to find the nearest company to do the early scoping work.

“Even as we’re driving the bus back on a tilt tray, we had a fleet of vehicles following and picking up bits from the road as things fell off.

“We had to [go to Brisbane because] on the epic journey back to Adelaide, there wouldn’t be much left.”

Paul said the History Trust’s project will be a “museum-grade heritage restoration”.

“It’s not a backyard job, it’s very thorough. If parts aren’t available anymore, we’ll try and restore them to the best of our ability,” he said.

“We can get fitters and turners of a certain age who can spin and create bits and pieces as they were back in the 1970s.

“That’s a better way of restoration so we really know we’re getting something as authentic as we can.”

