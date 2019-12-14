$15,000 to live in same town as Westboro Baptist Church

The Choose Topeka program pays new residents up to $15,000 to live in the city that is reluctantly home to the Westboro Baptist Church.

The program pays up to $10,000 to new residents who rent a home in the city or $15,000 to those who buy. It matches employer funds paid to entice needed employees to the city.

Westboro Baptist Church

Advertisements

Sadly for Topeka, the city remains most famous as the home of the Westboro Baptist Church.

Founded by the now late but unlamented Fred Phelps, the church initially became infamous for its ‘God Hates Fags’ slogan.

After developing a fixation with gay people in the early nineties, church members began protesting at military funerals and picketing other funerals and public events.

Much enamoured of the negative publicity they generate, church members strive for outrage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alestorm (@alestormofficial) on Jul 27, 2017 at 11:51am PDT

The publicity no doubt also encourages donations from bigots around the US. Though, with several lawyers in the extended Phelps family, the church also profits from litigation against cities that refuse them the right to protest.

Shirley Phelps-Roper, Fred’s daughter, ex-communicated Fred from the church in 2013, according to family members.

Equality House and Transgender House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Equality House (@equality_house) on Mar 12, 2018 at 4:29pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Equality House (@equality_house) on Apr 22, 2018 at 12:34pm PDT

Previously, a non-profit called Planting Peace bought a house opposite the Westboro Baptist Church and a military veteran volunteered to paint it in the colours of the Rainbow Flag. The house became a local centre of LGBTIQ events including hosting weddings.

Later, the organisation bought another neighbouring house and painted it in the colours of the transgender flag. Known originally as Equality House and Transgender House, the two buildings serve as symbols of hope to the LGBTIQ communities. This year Transgender House became Mott House in remembrance of a prominent local transgender activist who died suddenly.

Phelps family members claim that towards the end of his life, Fred Phelps softened his attitude toward LGBTIQ people. They say he spoke out in support of the residents of Equality House across the street. At that time, his daughter relieved him of preaching duties.

Advertisements

Following ex-communication from the church he founded, and no longer a devotee of its core beliefs, he stopped eating and drinking. Finally, he died in 2014.

Now, local LGBTIQ activists hope the Choose Topeka program will entice many more LGBTIQ residents to the city. Indeed, the Westboro Baptist Church might end up surrounded by the very people it preaches against.

Read More: See Kim Petras troll the Westboro Baptist Church

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.