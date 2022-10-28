120,000 march through Taipei for Taiwan Pride 2022

The post-pandemic Taiwan Pride 2022 saw numbers bounce straight back to pre-pandemic highs. Despite rain, an estimated 120,000 people participated in Asia’s largest queer event.

The massive crowd gathered at Taipei City Hall Plaza before dispersing onto two parade routes through the city. Both marches ended back at the plaza where stages and stalls were set up for ongoing celebrations.

Taiwan Pride 2022 took place as the island nation faces increased provocation from the mainland Chinese Communist regime. The Beijing government regards Taiwan as a renegade province and has become increasingly belligerent. Taiwan has been self-governing since 1949. In recent decades, it transitioned from virtual one-party dictatorship to one of the world’s strongest functioning democracies.

One of Asia’s most liberal countries, Taiwan legalised same-sex marriage in 2019.

However, the threat of a communist invasion always hangs over the island nation. Sadly, many countries — including Australia — pay lip service to the fiction that Taiwan is not a country in its own right.

Kyiv Pride

A contingent from Kyiv Pride joined Taiwan Pride 2022 with the Taiwanese sympathising with Ukraine as another country bullied by a larger and more powerful neighbour.

Gotta love the Ukrainian contingent’s placard. An oldie but a goodie. “Bombing for peace is like f_cking for virginity.”

🏳️‍🌈 From one land of freedom to another. Marching for proud and free @Ukraine. Amplifying @KyivPride and other 🇺🇦 prides’ work. And thanking the people of Taiwan and @LgbtqTaiwan for making us feel supported and unbeatable. What a day! pic.twitter.com/sUKKf8jIh3 — Olek 申武松 (@olekshyn) October 29, 2022

Now, here’s a first. Turtle Pride.

Of all the pets I saw at Taiwan Pride, this was my favourite pic.twitter.com/GTjdpUsMXu — Ai-Men Lau 劉羿雯 (@aimenlau) October 29, 2022

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.