10,000 take to hot streets for Midsumma Pride March

10,000 people took to the sweltering streets of Melbourne today for the annual Midsumma Pride March. A confrontation between police and protestors during the march saw one person arrested.

The protestors surrounded police participating in the parade on Fitzroy Street and attempted to stop them marching.

18,000 people registered to march in today’s Pride celebration. Thousands more lined inner city Melbourne streets to watch the parade despite a predicted of 38 degrees.

Dykes on Bikes headed off the parade followed by Boon Wurrung elders and a Rainbow Aboriginal Float.

Popped my #Midsumma cherry today and joined in the Pride March with several Melton Council workmates. It was amazing, the crowd lining the route were so supportive and joyful. ♥️🏳️‍🌈♥️ pic.twitter.com/CBkWhalHvo — DarrenWheels (@DarrenWheels) February 4, 2024

Let’s play spot the @LiberalAus at #pridemarch2024 . Great presence from Teals, Greens and Labour. Always tricky for so called moderate @JohnPesutto who claims to be for every Victorian yet zero respect for the #LGBTIQIA community #pridemarch #midsumma pic.twitter.com/CFY62oZZts — Kieran McGregor 🏳️‍🌈 (@KieranMelb) February 4, 2024

A group called QueerKillJoys invited people to join them in protesting the police presence in the parade on Saturday.

“CRASH the Midsumma pride march TOMORROW!…PRIDE MARCH JUMP IN WHEN YOU SEE US become a great and perhaps damaging influence.”

On Instagram, QueerKillJoys described themselves as a “collective of queers formed to destroy pinkwashing and assimilation. There is no pride on the stolen lands of so-called Australia and its ongoing genocide of First Nations’ Peoples. There is nothing to celebrate in genocide against Palestine.”

The cops marching at #midsumma work with other cops that beat us up, pepper spray us at refugee actions, climate change actions, anti fascist actions, pro Palestine actions.Many people protesting police today have been pepper sprayed by Vic police opposing Nazis or genocide #acab pic.twitter.com/vp08a4cRQh — WACA (@akaWACA) February 4, 2024

Disgusted but totally unsurprised to see Victoria Police officers assaulting Queer people at Pride! They invade our spaces to pinkwash their violent behaviour and don’t hesitate to bash Queers. Say it with me: ACAB, no cops at Pride!! 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/kLL7Mtd7L8 — hiero badge | انقذوا فلسطين (@hierobadge) February 4, 2024

