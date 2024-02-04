LGBT News

10,000 take to hot streets for Midsumma Pride March

10,000 people took to the sweltering streets of Melbourne today for the annual Midsumma Pride March. A confrontation between police and protestors during the march saw one person arrested.

The protestors surrounded police participating in the parade on Fitzroy Street and attempted to stop them marching. 

Footage of protest below.

18,000 people registered to march in today’s Pride celebration. Thousands more lined inner city Melbourne streets to watch the parade despite a predicted of 38 degrees.

Dykes on Bikes headed off the parade followed by Boon Wurrung elders and a Rainbow Aboriginal Float.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Scouts Victoria (@scoutsvictoria)

Midsumma Police Protest

A group called QueerKillJoys invited people to join them in protesting the police presence in the parade on Saturday.

“CRASH the Midsumma pride march TOMORROW!…PRIDE MARCH JUMP IN WHEN YOU SEE US become a great and perhaps damaging influence.”

On Instagram, QueerKillJoys described themselves as a “collective of queers formed to destroy pinkwashing and assimilation. There is no pride on the stolen lands of so-called Australia and its ongoing genocide of First Nations’ Peoples. There is nothing to celebrate in genocide against Palestine.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Queer Killjoys (@queerkilljoys)

More Midsumma:

2024: 78ers to join Midsumma Pride for the first time.

2023: Premier Dan Andrews joins Midsumma Pride March.

2022: Protesters marched in front of Victoria Police in Midsumma Pride.

